sport with the public – Corriere.it

from Beppe Severgnini

We still have the results of our athletes in our eyes. The failure of the national team to pass directly to the World Cup is a surprise but not a drama

Sport a mirror, everyone sees himself. Italian sport in 2021 has given us back a flattering national image, which we were not used to: self-criticism is an Italian gift, but it often slips into self-harm. The results of our athletes forced us to accept that we are people full of quality. In Italy there is everything: you just need to put it together. We hope to remember this in the coming year.

A list of 2021 sporting successes would be long. Better to accept our limitation: memory chooses, commands and sends back. The writer’s memories may not coincide with those of the reader; many will be similar, some identical. Marcell Jacobs’ race in Tokyo swells with a power that abroad – mistakenly – do not associate with Italian athletics. The synchrony of the 4×100 relay (Patta Jacobs Desalu Tortu, time 37 ” 50): once again, a slap in the face of stereotypes (and a slap on the English, eternal seconds). Not only Swiss watches, Italian athletes also know how to be very precise.

Let’s stay at the Olympics. Who does not bear in the eyes the absolute joy of Gianmarco Tamberi for his shared gold? Or the determination of the walkers? The sentences uttered by the Apulians Massimo Stano and Antonella Palmisano were memorable: the gold medal in the women’s 20 km summed up the lesson of Don Lorenzo Milani live on TV. Even outside of athletics we have amazed, first of all ourselves. Sailors Caterina Banti and Ruggero Tita have marked the revenge of the lakes and rivers of Italy. In cycling, the victory in the team pursuit was prodigious, the image of the podium moving. Lamon, Consonni, Milan and Ganna they looked like the Dalton brothers with the gold medal around their necks.

Even outside the Olympic Games, everyone cherishes their memories. One summer evening we turned on the television and gave up going out, hypnotized by the angry leaps of Paola Egonu and our multi-colored and talented volleyball players. We saw one winter morning Sofia Goggia, prodigious Bergamo, to win one race after another. But instead of declaring herself Wonder Woman – and she could, given what she managed to do after an injury – she tells al Courier of Brescia

of having resorted to psychotherapy. Why did she do it? I asked her. So that no one is ashamed to ask for help, he replied. And Dominik Paris!

Seven wins on the same track in Bormio. We would like to hear the comments in the Austrian and Swiss team on days like this.

And then, of course, the European football championships: to say that you want to win and really win, in half full and half angry stadiums, always remaining united. Because it was the European of Barella, Donnarumma, Bonucci and Jorginho, of course; but also of Pessina, Berardi and Bernardeschi, without whom we would not go far. Above all, with his sad cowboy smile in a Jane Campion film, Roberto Mancini, that when he wins the rodeo he seems to say: be careful, next time I could fall. And then it really falls: the lack of direct qualification for the 2022 World Cup is a surprise, not a drama. If we make it to Qatar it will be even better. The imaginative European champions are Italians: they could not have chosen a normal path.

What else is floating in the sports mirror of 2022? Certainly, to stay with football, the showdown between Uefa and Fifa (the World Cup every two years? What a strange idea). And – we hope – an end to accounting hypocrisy. The absurdity of certain capital gains is the secret of Pulcinella, and the greed of the prosecutors will only be reduced with new rules: warnings are not enough. As for the championship, two stars shine: Inter would like them together on the shirt.

In 2022 we await the return of Marcell Jacobs: the long absence from the races has fueled suspicions that must be swept away. We are also waiting for Ferrari, for too long forced to the role of supporting actor. There is in fact a childish aspect in the fans (and fortunately!): Victories bring attention, repetitive defeats induce disinterest. MotoGP will have to demonstrate that it can do without Valentino Rossi, Federica Pellegrini’s swimming

: but the heirs are pawing, and a good sign.

Everyone’s dream? The image we hope to see in the fogged mirror of the coming year

? A sport with the public – the public cheering, shouting, sighing and coloring. It would mean the defeat of the virus, thanks to vaccines and compliance with the rules. This is the gold medal we want the most. Because we will have won it all together.