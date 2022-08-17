Sporting CP do everything to repatriate Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

The end of the transfer window is approaching, and there are still many big players waiting to find out where they will spend the night from September 1 to September 2. This is the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, still at war with Manchester United. The two parties now seem irreconcilable, while the Portuguese remains firm: he wants to leave to join a club competing in the Champions League. He also has many doubts about management’s ability to build a team that can compete with the other leaders in the championship.

This affair falls very badly, since according to the English media, the Manchester United locker room is divided, and the start of the season is catastrophic, with two defeats in two Premier League days. In recent hours, British publications have confided, however, that the Red Devils were going to let their player go. But a question arises: who to welcome the Portuguese superstar?

A challenge that would allow him to compete in the Champions League

Inevitably, his salary is substantial, and even if he comes out of a completely honest season in accounting terms (18 goals in 30 Premier League games), he is no longer Real Madrid’s great CR7. Recently, there has been talk of quite a variety of interests, from Chelsea to Napoli via Atlético de Madrid, Roma and even Bayern. And according to our information, Sporting Portugal is pushing to enlist him. The sporting director of the Lisbon formation Hugo Viana is thus very active behind the scenes to convince the Lusitano to return to his training club, which he left in 2003 to join Manchester United.

A difficult operation for the Portuguese club, which however has some advantages in its favor. The possibility of competing in the Champions League, the 37-year-old striker’s favorite competition, or even simply the fact that the latter has no other serious possibility for his future at the time of writing these few lines. But as they say, who tries nothing, has nothing…