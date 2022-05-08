Sports

Sporting Cristal officially announced the departure of John Jairo Mosquera

Sporting Crystal made it official that the striker John Jairo Mosquera He will not continue in the first team for the 2022 season. Although he still had a valid contract, the Celestes indicated that the contractual relationship was terminated.

