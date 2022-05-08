Sporting Cristal officially announced the departure of John Jairo Mosquera

Sporting Crystal made it official that the striker John Jairo Mosquera He will not continue in the first team for the 2022 season. Although he still had a valid contract, the Celestes indicated that the contractual relationship was terminated.

John Jairo Mosquera He was one of the players who came to the sky-blue store to face the Copa Libertadores. The new striker Sporting Crystal he was shaping up to be the undisputed starter in the “rimenses” eleven, but he failed to stand out in the games he had on the court.

His performance was below what the Sporting Cristal fan expected, who did not see the qualities for him to be a clear scoring option both in Libertadores and in the local tournament.

As if that were not enough, a former coach of John Jairo Mosquera revealed that he had chronic injuries that were not overcome, something that angered the Rímac fan at the beginning of the season.

“The Sporting Cristal club and the footballer John Jairo Mosquera have agreed to end the contractual relationship between both parties. The institution thanks him and wishes him the best in his future”, Sporting Cristal wrote on their social networks.

In this way, Sporting Crystal break ties with John Jairo Mosquera and leaves a free place for any foreign player that the board has in mind. Now, the priority of the Celestes is to fight for League 1 and be able to yearn for a place in the Copa Sudamericana.

Statement from Sporting Cristal on the departure of John Jairo Mosquera.

What numbers did John Jairo Mosquera leave with Sporting Cristal?