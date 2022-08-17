Sporting wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back at all costs!

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

That would be a great way to close the loop. For several weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United to compete in the Champions League. First retained by its leaders, the Red Devils’ nightmarish start to the season could change the situation. Indeed, Erik ten Hag and his family would no longer be opposed to a departure from their fivefold Ballon d’Or.

🚨 Info: Sporting Portugal tries Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹🔴! ■ Complex file but the Leões try their luck. ■ Sports director Hugo Viana 🇵🇹 is thus very active behind the scenes to carry out this file.https://t.co/YVVrHmsooo — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 17, 2022

It now remains to find an interested club. Offered to many teams, the Portuguese striker suffered several refusals. Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea did not want to seize the opportunity. Something to dream about Sporting Portugal. According to information from Foot Mercato, the Lisbon club wants to bring back its child prodigy. Trained with the Leones, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United in 2003 to reveal himself to the world. The latter could this time do the opposite. Hugo Viana, sporting director of Sporting, would in any case push to convince the striker.