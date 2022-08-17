Sporting would be decided to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

According to The Independent and Foot Mercato, Cristiano Ronaldo would be courted by his training club, Sporting Portugal, which would offer him a way out of Manchester United, which the Portuguese seemed determined to leave.

It is therefore a new twist in the thorny soap opera of the summer, which had already experienced a turning point last Saturday during the 4-0 defeat at Brentford. Ronaldo’s behavior during this match would have been part of the discussions of the United staff afterwards, then in search of solutions in order to bring the team back to the highest level.

The Independent assures that the debate would intensify within the club to know if it would not be better to get rid of the megastar, although the hierarchy have so far proved to be completely resistant. Owner Joel Glazer would rather be in favor of keeping Cristiano Ronaldo at the Red Devils, both because of his goalscoring output and his commercial value.

Does Ronaldo agree?

The British media wonder if Ronaldo would agree to return to his training club, since he wants to play the Champions League at all costs, but at a level where he feels he can win it again. Sporting have reportedly already contacted United for a deal. Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has spent the summer exploring potential options, but none of the top clubs seem to want the 37-year-old, and few would be able to afford his salary.

Sporting could strike a deal if they can sign Ronaldo for free, once his contract with United is terminated. Atlético de Madrid, who also have a close relationship with Mendes, are said to have considered a similar operation, but still fear the negative reactions of their supporters to see the former star of the rival land.