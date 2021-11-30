Sports activities resume at the Municipal Gym of Oratoio

The activities of the Municipal gymnasium of Oratoio, in the Riglione district. In fact, a symbolic handover of keys took place on Saturday 27 November between the Municipality of Pisa and the Ospedalieri di Pisa association which, after a public tender, was awarded the twenty-year contract for the management of the sports facility. A small ceremony in the presence of the councilor for educational policies Sandra Munno, the president of Ospedalieri Volley Paola Gabriele, Antonio Ferramosca teacher Istituto Comprensivo Gamerra, Silvia Baldelli Sport Office of the Municipality, Elisa Rotiroti president of the Riglione-Oratoio district committee, Mirko by Cristoforo president of Panathlon Pisa and Pino Orsini of the Acsi committee of Pisa.

“The reopening of the Oratoio gymnasium – said the councilor for educational policies Sandra Munno – marks a milestone in the action of the municipal administration. Today is a day of celebration for the neighborhood and for the schools because we give them back an indispensable place for the development of our children but also of the less young, who will be able to take advantage not only of a gym where they can play sports but also a place where they can socialize, carrying out the various activities that the association will organize. The new management will allow us to create a real own laboratory for sports projects, including inclusive ones. The construction of this gym required major investments by the municipal administration, to which will be added those of the Ospedalieri di Pisa association, foreseen in the twenty-year assignment of the structure “.

Built in the 1970s, the gymnasium over time had manifested various problems relating to the roof, leading to ever greater and more frequent infiltrations of rainwater, so much so as to also damage the parquet flooring of the playing surface and thus compromising the stability and safety of the users. For this reason it had been the subject of a redevelopment intervention by the Municipality, for a total value of over 250 thousand euros. The works allowed for the reconstruction of the roof, with the construction of a new roof covering with insulated panels, the laying of a new floor, which had been damaged due to flooding, made of functional material for carrying out sports activities, and the ” execution of ancillary works such as internal finishing, new gutters and reworking of the external concrete.

After public announcement, the structure was granted for 20 years to manage the Ospedalieri Pisa, which will carry out works related to improvements to the structure, such as the complete renovation of the bathrooms and the external gate, for a total amount of 40 thousand euros. In addition, the use of the gym will be extended by extending the hours of use even on weekends and in the evening.