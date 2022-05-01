You can’t live on statistics alone, he said, but statistics are very important in many fields. Medicine is no exception, indeed, which, thanks to numbers, is able to find the answers that many of us are looking for. In fact, speaking of percentages, increasing or decreasing, of certain diseases always has its reason. There are even those who use numbers to create panic and go in search of the sensational news. But the numbers that we will see instead in this article refer to a disease that is also increasing among Italians, but which could find implacable enemies in our habits. As this important Italian study also reports.

There are many causes for the outbreak of this disease

It remembers the science and emphasizes it with the highlighter that type 2 diabetes, even the most common, is a disease that depends on many factors. In this case we do not use the conditional, but the present, because science remembers that there are many causes that trigger the explosion of type 2 diabetes:

genetic predisposition;

obesity and overweight;

wrong diet and too rich in fats and sugars;

excessive sedentary lifestyle;

hyperglycemia;

metabolic dysfunctions;

hypertension.

Sports activity and a balanced diet could be the real enemies and our allies of this hateful disease that is advancing relentlessly even in Italy, affecting all ages.

The latest official statistics on the increase in diabetic Italians refer to the end of 2021, but they are extremely worrying: according to the famous official statistics provided by health institutes, in just under twenty years Italian diabetics would have more than doubled.

Really important figures, which have brought the percentage of compatriots who suffer from it to almost 6%. In line with what is also happening in the rest of Europe. Every year, between 25,000 and 30,000 people die in our country due to diabetes. And, beware that the age range is between 20 and 80 years old. Involved, therefore also the young people.

Why it is important to play sports and eat well against diabetes

Sports activity and a balanced diet, as the above study always points out, would contribute significantly to reducing blood pressure levels. Furthermore, by improving the body’s sensitivity to insulin and regulating blood sugar levels, sports and a balanced diet would be real allies for our health. Especially the physical exertion, which according to the researchers, would stimulate the transfer of glucose from the blood to the muscle cells. Without considering that regular physical and sporting activity would help eliminate fats and toxins, trying to keep us in a healthy weight and avoiding the much feared and dangerous obesity.

