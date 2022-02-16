Sports and Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin FC is born! Aim for the Premier

Sports and Cryptocurrencies, what do they have in common? By now, in 2022, many things, with the possibility of unified investments in both sectors.

One piece of news that has depopulated the main newspapers is the fact that the Super Bowl this year, the American football final (NFL), in the USA it saw a massive participation of sponsors from the cryptographic world, such as exchange platforms and cryptocurrency developers, like never before.

Being a sponsor of the Super Bowl certainly has a payback, but it also comes with enormous costs when you consider that the fee for a 30-second spot linked to the event is around 7 million dollars. Coinbase, the well-known trading platform, for its 60 seconds of black screen with just the QR code, paid a whopping 14 million dollars. Crypto.com made the Super Bowl commercial with none other than NBA star LeBron Jameshaving already signed Matt Damon.

But the connection between sports and cryptocurrencies goes far beyond mere sponsorship and takes place in different ways, including with direct investments by sports clubs.

In this scenario, the NBA and the MLB that most of all are trying to embrace the crypto world. Just to give some examples about the NBA: Crypto.com has bought the rights to the name of the stadium where the Lakers play, the former Staples Center which is now called Crypto.com Arena; then the basketball teams multiply, such as the Dallas Mavericks, whose gadgets on the online store can be paid for in cryptocurrency; furthermore, fan tokens are born, that is the cryptocurrencies of the teams.

There MLB instead it signed a long-term agreement with the FTX Trading Limited, because this is the main sponsor of the championship of baseball USA, with its logo on the referees’ uniforms.

But, important news also comes from English football where the first “Bitcoin Football Club” was born, after crypto investor Peter McCormack bought the Bedford FC.

According to an investment practice that seems to have already made followers, for which cryptocurrency companies buy a lower-tier team, investing large capital in order to promote it in Premier League.

Football and Cryptocurrencies: the first “Bitcoin Football Club” is born in the UK and aims for the Premier League

Let’s start with football not because it is more avant-garde than other sports in crypto investments, where the NBA wins, but because as average Italians: we like it! And since we will deal with Football we will not therefore speak of the American MLS!

An important marriage that binds football and cryptocurrencies took place in the United Kingdom, when last December Peter McCormackwho is a well-known Bitcoin investor by profession, announced on Twitter to have acquired the team of Bedford FC, his hometown, of which he will also be the president with important goals for the club.

Not only that, but McCormack would like to bring other related companies to Bitcoin in the investment so as to raise substantial capital and proceed with important purchases.

McCormack stated in no uncertain terms, as CoinDesk reports, that he is first and foremost a Bitcoiner and as such thinks big. Because, if Bitcoin has managed to separate the money from the government, he can easily lead a 10th division team to the Premier League.

Bedford FC, according to the words spoken by the new president, will be the first “Bitcoin Football club” of football and will offer those who are part of it training on Bitcoin that will also involve fans.

Official and main sponsor of the club will be the Compass Mining just a company that deals with the mining of Bitcoin.

Also in December of last year also the WAGMI United, another group linked to cryptocurrencies, has announced plans to purchase a lower-tier English team, in which to invest in order to bring the club to the Premier League.

What Bitcoin Did offers us an exclusive interview with Peter McCormack, new owner of Bedford FC, who tells us about his project on the creation of the first Bitcoin Football Club of the world:

Cripto.com becomes sponsor of the Serie A of Soccer and the NFT of the Italian Cup final are born

Let’s stay on the football theme, but let’s go home and then let’s move to Serie A championship.

For now, no cryptocurrency company has bought an Italian team yet, but the Serie A League has partnered with Cripto.com, which goes far beyond being a mere sponsor.

On the occasion of the 2021 Italian Cup final, played between Juventus and Atalanta and won by the first one, Cripto.com made and sold ten to the fans NFT of the event. Together with Non Fungible Token the fans also received a shirt signed by the players.

The NBA launches its own NFTs and aims to sell tickets on the Blockchain

Unlike other sports where the connection with the world of cryptocurrencies occurs through investments of a single club or, sometimes, due to the choices of individual players, who lately are converting their salaries into Bitcoin, the NBA seems to take a position just like Lega in favor of digital currencies and more generally of the cryptographic world.

For example, the website NBA TOP SHOT offers the purchase of Non Fungible Token (NFT). The NFT they are digital coins that are not used for exchange like Bitcoins, but are collector’s items, so to speak, because the creators can, in addition to registering their ownership on the Blockchain, also personalize them by inserting audio and video files. NBA TOP SHOT is selling its own NFT with video of NBA game highlights.

NBA NFTs remember the sandwich cards, edition of the future, and indeed the same Panini America is creating just the Blockchain cardi.e. the Crypto figurines, which are NFT with the image of the old stickers. Unfortunately for now the NFT stickers only concern the championships: NBA, NFL, UFC, MLB, NHL, WNBA La Liga Spagnola. We hope for the next advent of Serie A football stickers NFTs!

Returning to basketball, some teams NBA like the Sacramento Kings ei Dallas Mavericks they accept cryptocurrencies on the store for the purchase of gadgets, but who would like to go further is Ted Leonsis, owner of the Washington Wizardswhich hopes for the upcoming sale of tickets for NBA games on the Blockchain, with the same being passed on to buyers via Non Fungible Token (NFT).

FTX Trading Limited signs partnership with MLB USA

We come to baseball where there is also an important step forward, perhaps higher than that of the NBA, because the entire USA League is famous MLB has entered into a long-term partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX Trading Limited and its parent company West Realm Shires Services Inc.

The logo is now applied to the uniforms of the referees of the MLB FTX.US.

The agreement was signed last summer and other revelations on the terms will be given in the course of work, also because the partnership is conceived in a two-way way, where also the MLB will have to take advantage of the partnership compared to intensifying investments and relations with the world of cryptocurrencies.

In Formula 1 the Crypto.com Overtake Award was born, together with the NFTs

Cripto.com is already among the sponsors of Serie A football in Italy, as in many other sports, but has now signed an important agreement with Formula 1.

Not only is the cryptocurrency platform a sponsor, but at the end of the world it also awards a prize, the Crypto.com Overtake Award, to the driver who has overtaken the most and who for 2021 was Sebastian Vettel.

The 100 million euro agreement also provides that Cripto.com create Formula 1 NFTs. These modeled on those created by NBA Top Shot will contain digital images and movies of cars, drivers and races.