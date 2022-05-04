sports fields, gym and arena- Corriere.it

from Rome editorial office

The project on 3,800 square meters between the Alessandria, Centocelle, Torre Maura and Torre Spaccata. Gualtieri: “Widespread sport essential for the city”

The roof of a disused multi-storey car park in the center of the Casilino district, on the outskirts of Rome and the aim of transforming it into the new square of the district. 3,800 square meters of sports fields for padel, pickleball, soccer, street basketball, skating, skateboarding and parkour, an outdoor gym and areas dedicated to bodyweight gymnastics, crossfit and calisthenics. And then playful-recreational activities with innovative teaching for children, a summer arena, social spaces, coworking and a large bar and refreshment area. It is the Casilino Sky Park project, presented on Tuesday 3 May, by the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, the largest Sky park in Europe, conceived and built by the Fusolab association, with the artistic curatorship of Mirko Pierri of the a.Dna association, the support of Igt, in collaboration with LifeGate and IGD cohost and owner of the property.

«It is a project that intertwines many virtuous elements that we would like to re-propose throughout the city. First of all, urban regeneration, as an intelligent use of abandoned spaces in the city – said Mayor Gualtieri – Then widespread sport: yesterday I presented a plan of sports facilities for the city in the Campidoglio, they always ask me questions about the stadium of Rome and Lazio. , but it is important, indeed almost more important, that there are opportunities to play sports where people live since we also include sport among the essential services ».

The Casilino Sky Park will open to the public on 2 June and will make it possible to effectively increase the response to the needs of the local community under the banner of inclusiveness. In fact, accessible prices are foreseen, with annual passes for sporting activities and low costs for cultural events and, thanks to the support of IGT, there will also be full exemption ranges.

