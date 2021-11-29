Sports Judge, 3 disqualified. Fantasy football, here is who skips the 15th day

Fantasy football, the substitutes for the three suspended for the 15th day of Serie A

Serie A is back on the pitch tomorrow and it is already time to think about training in a Fantasy Football perspective. As for the three suspended players, let’s see together by whom they will be replaced:

At Lazio, Mr. Sarri will have to do without Luiz Felipe in defense: in his place Patric is ready to return to the center of the defense with Lazzari acting as right-back. A novelty that will be confirmed in the coming days in view of Thursday’s match against Udinese.

Also in Milan news coming in defense: Mr. Pioli will not have Romagnoli at his disposal after the expulsion of the defender in the match against Sassuolo. The Rossoneri coach, however, should re-embrace the restored Tomori, ready to return to team up with Kjaer.

At Sampdoria, however, problems in midfield after Ekdal’s disqualification: mister D’Aversa should bet on Adrien Silva in tomorrow’s match against Fiorentina,