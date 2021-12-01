Sports

Sports Judge, 3000 euro fine for Juventus

The Sports Judge disqualified two players for a round after Atalanta-Venice, Fiorentina-Sampdoria, Hellas-Cagliari and Salernitana-Juventus, the first four advances of the 15th matchday of Serie A. They are Ethan Ampadu (Venice) and Omar Colley (Sampdoria ). Also fined three companies, these are the reasons.

Fine of € 10,000.00: to the company Hellas Verona to have, a conspicuous number of his supporters, sung, at the 5th of the second half, insulting choruses of territorial origin towards the supporters of the opposing team, perceived by the three collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office positioned, respectively, on the South Curve side, North Curve side and at the height of the midfield.

Fine of € 5,000.00: to the company Salerno to have his supporters, during the first half, throw objects of various kinds into the playground; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

Fine of € 3,000.00: to Juventus club by way of strict liability, for having unjustifiably delayed the start of the race by about four minutes.

Fine of € 3,000.00: to the company Salerno by way of strict liability, for having unjustifiably delayed the start of the race by about four minutes.

