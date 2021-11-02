Sports Judge, 8 disqualified. Fantasy football, here is who skips the 12th day

The decisions of the Sports Judge have arrived regarding the 11th matchday of Serie A. There are 8 players who have been disqualified and who will miss the 12th matchday of Serie A.

There are also heavy names from a Fantasy Football perspective: Koulibaly will have to serve a disqualification after the red remedy in Salerno and will miss the match scheduled for Sunday against Verona. The same goes for Theo Hernandez who will miss the highly anticipated derby against Inter. Two rounds, however, for Adrien Silva of Sampdoria.

Roma’s South curve was also sanctioned for discriminatory choirs to Ibra and Kessié. On the next violation, the curve will remain closed for one turn. 25 thousand euros instead to Atalanta for the coin that hit Pepe Reina during Atalanta-Lazio.