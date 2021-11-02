Sports Judge, 8 disqualified. Fantasy football, here is who skips the 12th day
The decisions of the Sports Judge have arrived regarding the 11th matchday of Serie A. There are 8 players who have been disqualified and who will miss the 12th matchday of Serie A.
There are also heavy names from a Fantasy Football perspective: Koulibaly will have to serve a disqualification after the red remedy in Salerno and will miss the match scheduled for Sunday against Verona. The same goes for Theo Hernandez who will miss the highly anticipated derby against Inter. Two rounds, however, for Adrien Silva of Sampdoria.
Roma’s South curve was also sanctioned for discriminatory choirs to Ibra and Kessié. On the next violation, the curve will remain closed for one turn. 25 thousand euros instead to Atalanta for the coin that hit Pepe Reina during Atalanta-Lazio.
Sports Judge, 8 disqualified for the 12th day
But here’s in detail the players disqualified for the 12th matchday.
- Kalidou Koulibaly (Naples)
- Theo Hernandez (Milan)
- Martin Caceres (Cagliari)
- Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo)
- Tommaso Pobega (Turin)
- Grigoris Kastanos (Salerno)
- Adrien Silva (Sampdoria) (2 rounds disqualification)
- Petar Stojanovic (Empoli)
Naples, who plays in place of Koulibaly?
Obligatory choices for Spalletti against Verona. In place of Koulibaly, Juan Jesus will play in the center of the defense. Manolas is not well and will return directly after the break.
Space therefore for the former Roma, who already took over in the final against Salernitana precisely to support the now very titled Rrahmani. Alternatives? Di Lorenzo’s move to the center of the defense, but then in this case problems would arise on the flanks with Malcuit out and Ghoulam not yet at his best.
Milan, Theo Hernandez out: who in his place against Inter?
The most logical of the solutions, the one adopted in almost all the occasions in which Milan had to give up Theo Hernandez this season, leads to his natural replacement Ballo-Touré: the winger who entered against Roma in the second half warms up for a jersey from 1 ‘in the derby, and remains the most probable hypothesis to replace the French, with more conservative characteristics.
More difficult for Pioli to choose to divert the excellent Calabria to the left this season, entering Kalulu on the right. Even more remote is the hypothesis of an insertion from 1 ‘together with the simultaneous presence of Kjaer and Tomori of captain Romagnoli, as happened in the final in Rome, making the English climb on the outside lane: the opponent’s caliber would advise against experiments in a derby from a similar ranking weight.