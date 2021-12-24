Sports

Sports Judge, 8 disqualified for the 20th day: here are the names

Matchday 19 of Serie A has also been archived, the last of the first round and 2021. Now for the fantasy coaches, waiting for the next training sessions it is already time to think about the next one. Here is who will miss the 20th round of the championship due to disqualification.

Disqualified Serie A 20th matchday

It will be eight o’clock absences for the 20th matchday of Serie A. The one of Calhanoglu stands out, who was warned and was warned against Turin: the Turk will not be in Bologna. Freuler is also absent for Atalanta, while Mario Rui will have to miss the big match Juventus-Napoli.

So here are all the players who will miss matchday 20 of Serie A through disqualification:

  • Tessmann (Venice)
  • Askildsen (Sampdoria)
  • Caldara (Venice)
  • Calhanoglu (Inter)
  • Dalbert (Cagliari)
  • Freuler (Atalanta)
  • Mario Rui (Naples)
  • Sturaro (Genoa)

