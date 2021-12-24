Sports Judge, 8 disqualified for the 20th day: here are the names

Disqualified Serie A 20th matchday: the official press release

“EXPELLED PLAYERS DISQUALIFYING FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY

TESSMANN Francis Tanner (Venice): for having been responsible for a serious foul of play.

PLAYERS NOT EXPELLED DISQUALIFYING FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY

ASKILDSEN Kristoffer (Sampdoria): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

CALDARA Mattia (Venice): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

CALHANOGLU Hakan (International): for non-regulatory behavior in the field; already warned (Fifth penalty).

CHAGAS ESTEVAO Dalbert Henrique (Cagliari): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

FREULER Remo (Atalanta): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

SILVA DUARTE Mario Rui (Naples): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

STURARO Stefano (Genoa): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).