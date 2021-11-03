Sports Judge – A closing round at the South Curve with the conditional, only fine to Atalanta for throwing objects. 10,000 euro fine to Mourinho. Mancini enters a warning

The decisions of the Sports Judge after the last day of Serie A were announced. recurrence of similar episodes.

The Sports Judge,

considering that, during the match, insulting and racial discrimination chants were sung against two footballers of Soc. Milan;

considering, in particular, that in the first ten minutes of the second half from the Curva Sud, occupied by supporters of Soc. Roma, chants were sung on several occasions at the address of the football player Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Soc. Milan) and that, for this reason, the Clerk of the Course requested through the Fourth Official that the expected announcement be made, which happened twice;

also considering that the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office reported in their report that, at the 35th of the second half, “the Curva Sud entire supporters in Rome (100%)” sang choruses of racial discrimination against the footballer Franck Kessie (Soc. Milan ) and, that for this reason, at the same minute, the expected announcement was made;

considering that, on the basis of the above, significant behaviors emerge in terms of size and perception, pursuant to art. 28 paragraph 4 CGS, for the purposes of the punishment of the same;

PQM

resolves to sanction the Soc. Roma with the obligation to play a race with the sector called “Curva Sud” without spectators. Penalty suspended for a period of one year pursuant to art. 28 paragraph 7 CGS with the warning that, if during this period a similar violation is committed, the suspension will be revoked and the sanction will be added to that imposed for the new violation.

Fine of 10,000 euros for José Mourinho, for his attitude against Maresca at the end of the race. Among the players, fourth penalty for Mancini, who enters a warning, third for Zaniolo and Karsdorp.

Finally, it should be noted, among other penalties, the 25,000 euro fine imposed on Atalanta for throwing objects at Reina’s address in the second half of the match against Lazio.

THE INTEGRAL PRESS RELEASE, LEGASERIEA.IT