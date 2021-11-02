Sports judge, a day for Koulibaly and Theo Hernandez
ROME – With the conclusion of the eleventh day of Serie A, the provisions of the sports judge also arrive. In addition to having expressed himself specifically on what happened at the Olimpico during Roma v AC Milan (racist and discriminatory chants, plus Mourinho’s disqualification) and in Bergamo for Atalanta-Lazio (tossing coins to Reina), the measures also concerned Bologna (fine of 5 thousand euros “for having its supporters, at the 48th of the second half, sent some objects to the opposing team’s bench”), Salernitana (fine of 4 thousand euros “for having its supporters , at the beginning of the match, two lighters were thrown into the game enclosure “) and Juve (3 thousand euros” to have his supporters, at the 6th of the first half, thrown a firecracker in the game enclosure “).
Disqualified players
In addition to the clubs, the following decisions are made regarding players sent off in the last round: 2 days of disqualification for Adrien Silva of Sampdoria “to have at the 22nd of the second half, following an arbitration decision, addressed pla-teally to the referee an insulting expression”, only one for Martin Caceres of Cagliari (with a fine of 5 thousand euros), Theo Hernandez of Milan, Grigorios Kastanos della Salernitana e Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli. As for the players not expelled on the last day, Maxime Lopes (Sassuolo), Tommaso Pobega (Turin), Petar Stojanovic (Empoli) will also miss the next round due to disqualification (fifth yellow card).
Warnings and sanctions
They enter in warning instead Kristoffer Askildsen (Sampdoria), Davide Biraschi (Genoa), Gianluca Mancini (Rome), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Luiz Felipe (Lazio), Mario Rui (Naples) Jordan Veretour (Rome) and Zambo Anguissa (Naples). Finally, Joao Pedro (Cagliari) and Davide Calabria (Milan) were booked with a fine of 1500 euros each.