Sports judge, a day for Koulibaly and Theo Hernandez

ROME – With the conclusion of the eleventh day of Serie A, the provisions of the sports judge also arrive. In addition to having expressed himself specifically on what happened at the Olimpico during Roma v AC Milan (racist and discriminatory chants, plus Mourinho’s disqualification) and in Bergamo for Atalanta-Lazio (tossing coins to Reina), the measures also concerned Bologna (fine of 5 thousand euros “for having its supporters, at the 48th of the second half, sent some objects to the opposing team’s bench”), Salernitana (fine of 4 thousand euros “for having its supporters , at the beginning of the match, two lighters were thrown into the game enclosure “) and Juve (3 thousand euros” to have his supporters, at the 6th of the first half, thrown a firecracker in the game enclosure “).