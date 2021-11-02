Sports

Sports judge, a day for Koulibaly and Theo Hernandez

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

ROME – With the conclusion of the eleventh day of Serie A, the provisions of the sports judge also arrive. In addition to having expressed himself specifically on what happened at the Olimpico during Roma v AC Milan (racist and discriminatory chants, plus Mourinho’s disqualification) and in Bergamo for Atalanta-Lazio (tossing coins to Reina), the measures also concerned Bologna (fine of 5 thousand euros “for having its supporters, at the 48th of the second half, sent some objects to the opposing team’s bench”), Salernitana (fine of 4 thousand euros “for having its supporters , at the beginning of the match, two lighters were thrown into the game enclosure “) and Juve (3 thousand euros” to have his supporters, at the 6th of the first half, thrown a firecracker in the game enclosure “).

Reina hit by a coin on the pitch during Atalanta-Lazio

Look at the gallery

Reina hit by a coin on the pitch during Atalanta-Lazio

Disqualified players

In addition to the clubs, the following decisions are made regarding players sent off in the last round: 2 days of disqualification for Adrien Silva of Sampdoria “to have at the 22nd of the second half, following an arbitration decision, addressed pla-teally to the referee an insulting expression”, only one for Martin Caceres of Cagliari (with a fine of 5 thousand euros), Theo Hernandez of Milan, Grigorios Kastanos della Salernitana e Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli. As for the players not expelled on the last day, Maxime Lopes (Sassuolo), Tommaso Pobega (Turin), Petar Stojanovic (Empoli) will also miss the next round due to disqualification (fifth yellow card).

Zielinski goal, Napoli record: Salernitana also beaten

Look at the gallery

Zielinski goal, Napoli record: Salernitana also beaten

Warnings and sanctions

They enter in warning instead Kristoffer Askildsen (Sampdoria), Davide Biraschi (Genoa), Gianluca Mancini (Rome), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Luiz Felipe (Lazio), Mario Rui (Naples) Jordan Veretour (Rome) and Zambo Anguissa (Naples). Finally, Joao Pedro (Cagliari) and Davide Calabria (Milan) were booked with a fine of 1500 euros each.

Milan wins in Rome, Leao unleashed in the locker room

Watch the video

Milan wins in Rome, Leao unleashed in the locker room

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the sanction for Roma arrives

18 hours ago

Taurus, Juric between generational change and long faces: “Not everyone accepts it”

3 hours ago

Marani: "Milan more and more team. One of its secrets is the great feeling between Ibra and Pioli" – Milan News

1 day ago

Salernitana-Napoli 0-1, report cards / Spalletti does everything: Petagna’s move and creates the useless Insigne case

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button