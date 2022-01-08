Sports

Sports judge: all the unplayed matches are ‘Sub iudice’

No 3-0 for the 4 unplayed matches, he takes time also because there has not yet been a decision on Udinese-Salernitana

Everything remains awaiting measures. The Sports Judge ruled on the last round of Serie A, the first day of return, but only – in fact – to lengthen the time of the decision. In formalizing the results of the day, we read “Sub iudice” next to Atalanta-Turin, Bologna-Inter, Fiorentina-Udinese and Salernitana-Venice. No 3-0 at the table (and not even for Inter who perhaps hoped for it after the case of the Bologna slip) and it could not be otherwise given that the sports judge has not yet expressed himself on Udinese-Salernitana (he will do so on 18 January ).

Disqualified

The sports judge then disqualified Candreva (Samp), Agudelo (Spezia), Karsdorp and Mancini (Rome), Bandinelli and Luperto (Empoli) for one day. Also disqualified for a match the coach of Spezia, Motta, and for that of Juve, Allgrei, with the addition of a fine of 10 thousand euros “for having, at the end of the match, while leaving the playing facility, addressed to loud voice seriously offensive expressions towards the referee; infringement also detected by the employee of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office “.

Fines to clubs

He also imposed a total fine of 25 thousand euros on Roma “for having his supporters, at the 35th of the second half and at the end of the match, repeatedly chanting an insulting chorus against a footballer (Ibrahimovic, ed) of the opposing team (15 thousand); to also have his supporters, at the 36th and 43rd of the second half, launched two firecrackers and other objects in the sector occupied by the opposing supporters (10 thousand). Fine, of 10 thousand euros, also to Juve “for having its supporters, at the 12th of the second half, chanting an insulting chorus of territorial origin towards the supporters of the opposing team (Naples)”.

January 8, 2022 (change January 8, 2022 | 10:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

