Sports Judge, another 2 disqualified for the 16th day: sting for Spalletti
The decisions of the Sports Judge have arrived regarding the second tranche of matches of the 15th day of Serie A. Here are the other 2 players disqualified in yesterday’s matches and who will miss the 16th matchday of Serie A.
Sports Judge, 4 disqualified for the 16th day
After the first two following the matches on Tuesday (and waiting for the postponements tonight), here is the detail the players disqualified for the 16th matchday:
- Ethan Ampadu (Venice)
- Omar Colley (Sampdoria)
- Tammy Abramam (Rome)
- Rick Karsdorp (Rome)
Two major problems for Josè Mourinho, awaited by the challenge as a great former against Inter: there will not be two starting pawns, to them are added the injured Pellegrini, Spinazola, Villar and Afena-Gyan (to which El Shaarawy).
Sports Judge, disqualification for Spalletti
It costs dearly the expulsion to Spalletti in Sassuolo-Naples. The blue coach was in fact disqualified for two rounds and will not be on the bench against Atalanta and Empoli. Below is the official note of the Sports Judge:
“Disqualification for two actual days of competition:
LUCIANO SPALLETTI (NAPLES)
for having, at the 47th of the second half, contested an arbitration decision by repeatedly addressing the Referee seriously disrespectful expressions; infringement detected by an Assistant; recidivist “.