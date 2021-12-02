Sports Judge, another 2 disqualified for the 16th day: sting for Spalletti

Sports Judge, 4 disqualified for the 16th day

After the first two following the matches on Tuesday (and waiting for the postponements tonight), here is the detail the players disqualified for the 16th matchday:

Ethan Ampadu (Venice) Omar Colley (Sampdoria) Tammy Abramam (Rome) Rick Karsdorp (Rome)

Two major problems for Josè Mourinho, awaited by the challenge as a great former against Inter: there will not be two starting pawns, to them are added the injured Pellegrini, Spinazola, Villar and Afena-Gyan (to which El Shaarawy).