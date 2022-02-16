Sports Judge: Atalanta fined. Brozovic misses Sassuolo. Disqualified Ferrari, Mancini, Danilo and Luis Alberto | Other Italian championships

The Sports Judge Dr. Gerardo Mastrandrea, assisted by Stefania Ginesio and by the AIA Representative Carlo Moretti, during the meeting of February 15, 2022, took the following decisions:

Fine of € 10,000.00: to Soc. ATALANTA for having its supporters, at the 42nd of the second half, chanting an insulting chorus against a player of the opposing team.

Fine of € 10,000.00: to Soc. VENEZIA for having its supporters, during the match, launched four firecrackers in the sector occupied by the opposing supporters; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

Fine of € 3,000.00: to Soc. SPEZIA for having its supporters, on the 29th of the second half, launched a smoke bomb on the playing field; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

Fine of € 2,000.00: to Soc. UDINESE by way of strict liability, for having unjustifiably delayed the second half of the match by about three minutes.



PLAYERS EXPELLED

DISQUALIFICATION FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY

FERRARI Gianmarco (Sassuolo): double yellow card for misconduct against an opponent.

OKEREKE Chidozie David (Venice): for being responsible for a serious gambling foul.

NOT EXPELLED PLAYERS

DISQUALIFICATION FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY

AMIAN ADOU Kelvin (Spezia): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

BROZOVIC Marcelo (International): for protests against the match officials; already warned (Fifth penalty).

BUSIO Gianluca Cristiano (Venice): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

DA SILVA Danilo Luiz (Juventus): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

MANCINI Gianluca (Rome): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Tenth penalty).

MEDEL SOTO Gary Alexis (Bologna): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

PEZZINI LEIVA Lucas (Lazio): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

ROMERO ALCONCHEL Luis Alberto (Lazio): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

SVANBERG Mattias Olof (Bologna): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

FINE OF € 5,000.00

NUNO SANTOS Luis Da Costa (Rome): for having, at the 89th of the second half, an insulting expression addressed to a player of the opposing team, at the time of his substitution; infringement detected by the employees of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.