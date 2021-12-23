Sports judge, decision on Udinese-Salernitana postponed
And 8 are disqualified in view of the 20th day. Meanwhile, a positive fourth emerges in the Salerno area
No decision was made by the sports judge of A on Udinese-Salernitana, a match not played due to the non-presentation of the Campania team, stopped by the ASL after the Covid infections (4 in total, between staff and squad). The Salernitana had in fact announced an appeal on the possible 3-0 at the table, and in fact blocked the process. Meanwhile, the number of positive Covid cases that emerged in the Salernitana team group has risen to four. The grenade company, on the day, announced that “following further checks carried out today, another member of the team group, already in quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19”.
the disqualified
As for the field, the sports judge stops Tessmann of Venice with a disqualification “for having been responsible for a serious foul in the game”. They received the fifth yellow card and will therefore miss the 20th of the championship Askildsen (Samp), Caldara (Venice), Calhanoglu (Inter Milan), Dalbert (Cagliari), Freuler (Atalanta), Mario Rui (Naples) and Sturaro (Genoa).
December 23, 2021
