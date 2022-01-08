Sports

Sports Judge, insults to the referee, Allegri disqualified against Roma

The Juventus coach punished by the Sports Judge “for having, while leaving the playing facility, addressed in a loud voice seriously offensive expressions towards the referee”, at the end of the match against Napoli

Juve -Napoli had ended with the image of the referee Sozza surrounded by the Juventus players: protests ignited by the triple whistle at the end of the match, which arrived immediately after a detour by Ospina on a free-kick beaten by Dybala, with time (including recovery time) expired . The players would have liked to be awarded a corner, the referee also warned the Argentine for protests. But evidently the nervousness did not end on the pitch.

The Sports Judge in fact imposed a disqualification of one day and a fine of € 10,000 on the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri “for having, at the end of the match, while leaving the playing facility, addressed in a loud voice seriously offensive expressions towards by the Clerk of the Course; infringement also detected by the employee of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office “. After the game Allegri had also commented on Sozza’s conduct, adding to the dose: “He refereed well but he should have allowed more recovery, his clock has stopped.”

