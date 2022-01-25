Sports Judge: Locatelli and 10 others disqualified. Triple penalty for Juric | A league

The Sports Judge Dr. Gerardo Mastrandrea, assisted by Stefania Ginesio and the AIA Representative Carlo Moretti, took the following decisions during the meeting of 25 January 2022.

SOCCER PLAYERS

DISQUALIFICATION FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY

CAMBIASO Andrea (Genoa): double yellow card for misconduct against an opponent.

EKDAL Albin (Sampdoria): double yellow card for misconduct against an opponent.

ODRIOZOLA Alvaro (Fiorentina): for having voluntarily hit the ball with his hands, preventing a goal from being scored.

VESELI Frederic (Salernitana): double yellow card for misconduct against an opponent. and for non-regulatory behavior in the field.

DEULOFEU Geragd (Udinese): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned.

JOAO PEDRO (Cagliari): For misconduct towards an opponent; already warned.

HICKEY Aaron (Bologna): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned.

LOCATELLI Manuel (Juventus): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned.

ROGERIO (Sassuolo): For misconduct towards an opponent; already warned.

BREMER (Turin): For misconduct towards an opponent; already warned.

SIMEONE Giovanni (Verona): For misconduct towards an opponent; already warned.

COACHES

DISQUALIFICATION FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY, WARNINGS AND FINE OF € 5,000

JURIC Ivan (Turin): to have, at the end of the match, on the playing field, aggressively confronted the referee, vehemently contesting his decision.