Sports Judge: one shift to Zaniolo, fine for Theo and Lautaro. Botta Inter: two days at Bastoni, disqualification and fine also for Inzaghi | First page

One day of disqualification in Zaniolo for protests, while the fine for Theo Hernandez and Lautaro Martinez after the heated argument at the end of the derby Inter-Milan. These are some of the decision of the Sports Judge after the 24th matchday of Serie A: the Rossoneri full-back, who is also stopped for a round due to the expulsion, is sanctioned for 5 thousand euros, 10 thousand instead the Nerazzurri striker for repeated insults. Disqualification and fine for the coach Simone Inzaghi for serious insulting expressions at the end of the match e defender Alessandro Bastoni is stopped for two days, always for insulting expressions. Here are all the decisions:

B) DECISIONS OF THE SPORTS JUDGE

The Sports Judge Dr. Gerardo Mastrandrea, assisted by Stefania Ginesio and the AIA Representative Carlo Moretti, took the following decisions during the meeting of 8 February 2022:

“” “No. 61

SERIE A TIM

Matches of 5-6-7 February 2022 – Fifth day return

On the basis of the results of the official documents, the following disciplinary measures are resolved, subject to the taking of any other decisions, pending receipt of the tender lists:

a) COMPANY

The sports judge,

given that on the occasion of the matches played during the fifth return day, supporters of the International Clubs, Milan and Salernitana have, in violation of the regulations referred to in art. 25 paragraph 3 CGS, introduced in the sports facility and used exclusively in its sector pyrotechnic material of various kinds (firecrackers, smoke bombs and flares);

considering that the circumstances referred to in art. 29, paragraph 1. lett. a) b) and d) CGS, with exempt effect,

deliberates,

except as specified below, not to adopt sanctions against the companies referred to in the premise in relation to the behavior of their supporters.

Fine of € 5,000.00: to the company MILAN in order to have his supporters, at the 38th of the first half, he threw a coin into the playing area which hit a steward without damaging consequences; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

Fine of € 5,000.00: to the SALERNITANA company to have his supporters, during the course of the competition, throw some objects of various kinds in the enclosure and on the playing field; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

b) PLAYERS

PLAYERS EXPELLED

DISQUALIFICATION FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH AND ADMONITION DAY

ZANIOLO Nicolo ‘(Rome): for non-regulatory behavior on the pitch (Eighth penalty); for having, at the 50th of the second half, challenged a decision of the Clerk of the Course with disrespectful words.

DISQUALIFICATION FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY AND FINE OF € 5,000.00

HERNANDEZ Theo Bernard (Milan): for having been responsible for a serious foul in the game; for having also, at the 50th of the second half, taken a provocative attitude towards the opposing supporters; the latter infringement was detected by the employees of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

DISQUALIFICATION FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY

EBUEHI Tyronne Efe (Venice): for having been responsible for a serious foul play.

MANDRAKE Rolando (Turin): double yellow card for misconduct against an opponent.

MUSSO Juan Agustin (Atalanta): for committing a foul play on an opponent in possession of a clear goal chance.

OSTIGARD Leo Skiri (Genoa): for committing a foul play on an opponent in possession of a clear goal chance.

TORREIRA DI PASCUA Lucas Sebastian (Fiorentina): double yellow card for misconduct against an opponent and for protests against the match officials.

NOT EXPELLED PLAYERS

DISQUALIFICATION FOR TWO ACTUAL MATCH DAYS

STICKS Alessandro (International): for having, at the end of the match addressed to the match officials, an insulting expression, reiterating this attitude twice, despite the invitation to stop; infringement detected by an Assistant.

DISQUALIFICATION FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY

ARSLAN Tolgay Ali (Udinese): for non-regulatory behavior on the pitch; already warned (Fifth penalty).

BONAVENTURA Giacomo (Fiorentina): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

CECCARONI Pietro (Venice): for non-regulatory behavior on the pitch; already warned (Fifth penalty).

DE SILVESTRI Lorenzo (Bologna): for non-regulatory behavior on the pitch; already warned (Fifth penalty).

DEIOLA Alessandro (Cagliari): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

LUKIC Sasa (Turin): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

RASPADORI Giacomo (Sassuolo): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

SCAMACCA Gianluca (Sassuolo): for incorrect behavior towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

FOR PROTESTS AGAINST THE RACE OFFICIALS

WARNINGS WITH DIFFIDENCE (FOURTH PENALTY)

CANDREVA Antonio (Sampdoria)

FOR INCORRECT BEHAVIOR TOWARDS AN OPPONENT

WARNINGS WITH DIFFIDENCE (NINTH PENALTY)

LEFT-HANDED Gianluca (Rome)

WARNINGS WITH DIFFIDENCE (FOURTH PENALTY)

AMIAN ADOU Kelvin (Spezia)

BUSIO Gianluca Cristiano (Venice)

KIWIOR Jakub Piotr (Spezia)

MORATA MARTIN Alvaro Borja (Juventus)

PEZZINI LEIVA Lucas (Lazio)

ZAPPACOSTA Davide (Atalanta)

FOR NON-REGULATORY BEHAVIOR IN THE FIELD

WARNINGS WITH DIFFIDENT AND FINE OF € 2,000.00 (FOURTH PENALTY)

RODRIGUEZ LEDESMA Pedro Eliezer (Lazio): for simulating having been subjected to a foul intervention in the opponent’s penalty area (Fourth penalty).

SOPPY Beanou Junior Brandon (Udinese): for simulating having been subjected to a foul in the opponent’s penalty area (Fourth penalty).

FINE OF € 10,000.00

MARTINEZ Lautaro Javier (Inter Milan): to have, at the 50th of the second half, getting up from the bench, repeatedly addressing an opposing player with insulting expressions, while the latter left the playground; infringement detected by the employees of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

c) COACHES

EXPELLED

DISQUALIFICATION FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY

LUCARELLI Davide (Milan): for having contested an arbitration decision at the 38th of the second half; infringement detected by the Fourth Officer.

NOT EXPELLED

DISQUALIFICATION FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY AND FINE OF € 15,000.00

INZAGHI Simone (International): to have, at the end of the match, in the tunnel that leads to the changing rooms, approaching the Race Director, uttered seriously disrespectful expressions towards the same.