Sports Judge: Reina case, Atalanta sanctioned for 25 thousand euros. 3 other clubs also fined

Twenty-five thousand euro fine for Atalanta. It is the decision of the Sports Judge, in light of the throwing of objects towards Pepe Reina during the match against Lazio. Also fined Bologna, Salernitana and Juventus, here is the full press release.

Fine of € 25,000.00 to Atalanta to have, during the match and in particular during the second half, repeatedly thrown various objects on the pitch, one of which (specifically probably a coin) hit, at the 46th of the second half, the goalkeeper of the opposing team, who he collapsed momentarily to the ground, and then got up and regularly resumed the game;
lessened sanction, pursuant to art. 7 CGS, as the Company, immediately dissociated from the uncivil behavior described in the report of the collaborators of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, with its active collaboration contributed to the prompt identification of the persons responsible for the last episode, for the purpose of applying the consequent disqualification sanctions of the access.

Fine of € 5,000.00 to Bologna to have his supporters, at the 48th of the second half, he threw some objects at the bench of the opposing team; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

Fine of € 4,000.00 to Salernitana to have his supporters, at the beginning of the match, he threw two lighters into the playground; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

Fine of € 3,000.00 to Juventus to have his supporters, on the 6th of the first half, a firecracker was thrown into the playground; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

