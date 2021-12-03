Sports Judge: Spalletti sting, two days of disqualification for ‘offenses against the referee’. Fine in Zaniolo | First page

The measures adopted by the sports judge after the Wednesday Serie A matches were announced. Stangata in Luciano Spalletti. The technician of the Naples he was disqualified for two days “for having, at the 47th of the second half, contested an arbitration decision by repeatedly addressing gravely disrespectful expressions to the Referee”. Confirmed the disqualifications of the players of Roma warned Abraham And Karsdorp, who will miss Inter. For Zaniolo in addition to the yellow also a fine of 2,000 euros.

BAKUMO ABRAHAM Kevin Ogheneteg (Rome): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).

KARSDORP Rick (Rome): for non-regulatory behavior on the pitch; already warned (Fifth penalty).

DEMME Diego (Naples)

MASIELLO Andrea (Genoa)

OLIVEIRA DA SILVA Rogerio (Sassuolo)

ROVELLA Nicolo (Genoa)

BERARDI Domenico (Sassuolo)

MANAJ Rei (Spice)

PEREZ SAYOL Carles (Rome)

POLITANO Matteo (Naples)

SORIANO Roberto (Bologna)

DE SOUZA Matheus Henriqu (Sassuolo)

CAGE Matteo (Milan)

ZANIOLO Nicolo ‘ (Rome): for having simulated having been subjected to a foul intervention in the opponent’s penalty area (Fourth penalty).

DEFREL Gregoire (Sassuolo)

MARTINEZ Lautaro Javier (International)

SANSONE Nicola Domenico (Bologna)

SKORUPSKI Lucasz (Bologna)

KIWIOR Jakub Piotr (Spezia)

SHOULDER Luciano (Napoli): for having, at the 47th of the second half, contested an arbitration decision by repeatedly addressing seriously disrespectful expressions to the Referee; infringement detected by an Assistant; recidivist.

DOS SANTOS MOURINHO José (Rome) “.