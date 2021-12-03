Sports Judge: Spalletti sting, two days of disqualification for ‘offenses against the referee’. Fine in Zaniolo | First page
The measures adopted by the sports judge after the Wednesday Serie A matches were announced. Stangata in Luciano Spalletti. The technician of the Naples he was disqualified for two days “for having, at the 47th of the second half, contested an arbitration decision by repeatedly addressing gravely disrespectful expressions to the Referee”. Confirmed the disqualifications of the players of Roma warned Abraham And Karsdorp, who will miss Inter. For Zaniolo in addition to the yellow also a fine of 2,000 euros.
given that on the occasion of the matches played during the fifteenth day, supporters of the Genoa, Internazionale, Milan and Naples clubs have, in violation of the legislation referred to in art. 25 paragraph 3 CGS, introduced in the sports facility and used exclusively in its sector pyrotechnic material of various kinds (firecrackers, smoke bombs and flares);
considering that the circumstances referred to in art. 29, paragraph 1. lett. a) b) and d) CGS, with exempt effect,
deliberates
not to adopt sanctions against the companies referred to in the premise in relation to the behavior of their supporters.
b) PLAYERS
NOT EXPELLED PLAYERS
DISQUALIFICATION FOR AN ACTUAL MATCH DAY
BAKUMO ABRAHAM Kevin Ogheneteg (Rome): for misconduct towards an opponent; already warned (Fifth penalty).
KARSDORP Rick (Rome): for non-regulatory behavior on the pitch; already warned (Fifth penalty).
FOR INCORRECT BEHAVIOR TOWARDS AN OPPONENT
WARNINGS
THIRD SANCTION
DEMME Diego (Naples)
MASIELLO Andrea (Genoa)
OLIVEIRA DA SILVA Rogerio (Sassuolo)
ROVELLA Nicolo (Genoa)
SECOND SANCTION
BERARDI Domenico (Sassuolo)
MANAJ Rei (Spice)
PEREZ SAYOL Carles (Rome)
POLITANO Matteo (Naples)
SORIANO Roberto (Bologna)
FIRST SANCTION
DE SOUZA Matheus Henriqu (Sassuolo)
CAGE Matteo (Milan)
FOR NON-REGULATORY BEHAVIOR IN THE FIELD
AMONITION WITH DIFFIDENT AND FINE OF € 2,000.00 (FOURTH PENALTY)
ZANIOLO Nicolo ‘ (Rome): for having simulated having been subjected to a foul intervention in the opponent’s penalty area (Fourth penalty).
WARNINGS
THIRD SANCTION
DEFREL Gregoire (Sassuolo)
MARTINEZ Lautaro Javier (International)
SANSONE Nicola Domenico (Bologna)
SECOND SANCTION
SKORUPSKI Lucasz (Bologna)
FIRST SANCTION
KIWIOR Jakub Piotr (Spezia)
c) COACHES
EXPELLED
DISQUALIFICATION FOR TWO ACTUAL MATCH DAYS
SHOULDER Luciano (Napoli): for having, at the 47th of the second half, contested an arbitration decision by repeatedly addressing seriously disrespectful expressions to the Referee; infringement detected by an Assistant; recidivist.
WARNINGS
SECOND SANCTION
DOS SANTOS MOURINHO José (Rome) “.