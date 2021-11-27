Sports justice, what Juve risks: fine or penalty | News

The capital gains are regulated byarticle 31 of the Code of Justice of the FIGC but the judges have wide discretion. “Providing false, reticent or partial information or engaging in behavior in any case aimed at evading federal regulations on management and economic matters”, leads to a fine with warning. On the other hand, “Whoever tries to get entry to a competition to which he could not have been admitted” risks a penalty ranging from penalty points to exclusion from the championship. However, the extent of thePrisma investigation to make any conjectures.

On a sporting level, similar past investigations have often clashed with difficulty in identifying objective criteria for evaluating a player, thus collapsing the accusatory system of “fictitious capital gains”. In 2008 Inter and Milan were acquitted because it was established that it was impossible to quantify “the value of the transfer rights of professional footballers, in the absence of certain or adequately shared benchmarks”. In 2018 Chievo were awarded 3 penalty points for “repeated violation and avoidance of the rules of prudence and accounting correctness” but a large part of the prosecution system, which had requested 15, was in fact rejected.

We will have to wait to understand the developments on the criminal plan. The penalties are envisaged for any “false communications from listed companies” and “false invoicing”. The penalties are imposed according to the seriousness of the violation.