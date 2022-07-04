Sports legend calls for Messi to return to Barca

Zapping World Eleven The 10 unmissable matches of Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23

Last summer, after long months of waiting for an extension at Barça, Lionel Messi finally had to resolve to leave the Catalan club to join PSG. An arrival that gave rise to a complicated year, between difficult adaptation to Parisian life and disappointing performances.

Nevertheless, Lionel Messi seems anxious to have a much more positive new year, and the question of a departure has never really been considered. To the chagrin of a sports legend, Manny Pacquiao, who would love to see Messi again in the Barça jersey. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Filipino boxer said he always follows Messi’s performance very closely, and hopes to be able to see him again in the shirt of the Catalan club.

“I always watch Barca games and Argentina games, for Messi. Messi in Paris? I hope he returns to Barcelona”.