Sports Medicine and Weights sign an agreement in favor of athletes (Video)

Milton Pinedo. External source

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Dominican Federation of Sports Medicine (Fedomede), chaired by Milton Pinedo, began an attractive program, through whose execution it hopes to train the Dominican sports family as a whole.

And the first chosen for that program is the Dominican Weightlifting Federation (Fedompesas), chaired by William Ozuna. Both entities reached an agreement. Once this process is completed, Fedomede will start working with other federations in an order to be established.



William Ozuna. External source

“The two institutions, Fedomede and the National Anti-Doping Agency are going to establish models in medical care and anti-doping education at Fedompesas,” said Pinedo. “The model of medical care that involves psychological, nutritional, cardiological and orthopedic evaluation,” he added.

Those four areas of health are what is desirable for years for all Dominican sports, just as they have been organized by other nations.

“This inter-institutional agreement is really a tool that sports need in the professional and especially medical part”; Ozuna said. “For Fedompesas it is important because we have been working for a long time with doctors, but not in an institutional way, who -now- will be supporting us in the cardiology part, which is one of the main problems for the weightlifting athlete” , he indicated.

Ozuna pointed out that lifting weights requires a lot of cardiovascular effort.

The program, said the medical professional, will be carried out “with the aim that weightlifting athletes have medical care exclusively aimed at the high-performance sector. After this process this year we will refine the model to be able to pass it on to other federations”.

This model implies medical support to all the international delegations of Fedompesas, said Pinedo, which Ozuna also highlighted. The agreement was formalized last Saturday, during the ordinary meeting of Fedomede at the W&P hotel.

Video courtesy Tony Mejía

anti-doping

Pinedo reported that the other agreement seeks to create an “anti-doping education model with WADA’s LEDA program.”

The purpose is that at the end of the year all the levels of the Weightlifting Federation, from the point of view of technicians, coaches, athletes, “have gone through an anti-doping process”, done that it will become “the first Federation in Dominican Republic with anti-doping education”.

The idea is that all the components of that federation participate in training and then have a certification, which is acquired through the LEDA program. All of this is done “virtually”.

For that, a page is developed, where the trainees will enter, a questionnaire is filled out and then a certificate is issued, which is from WADA, “which means that this person has knowledge, has an Andopaje education,” said Pinedo.