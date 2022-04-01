Sports medicine draws guidelines 2022 in general assembly

General (r) Dr. Juan Niemen and doctors Glauco González, Manuel Cuello, Adolfo Recio, Elías Pérez, William Duke, Neftalí Santana, Roberto Morla, and José Núñez, were at the assembly. External source.

SANTO DOMINGO.– The Dominican Federation of Sports Medicine (Fedomede) announced the work program that it will develop, in coordination with its associations, at the 2022 general assembly held by the organization.

In the meeting, chaired by Dr. Milton Pinedo, together with fellow doctor Víctor Figueroa, they also addressed the commitments assumed for the Bolivarian Games of Valledupar and the Caribbean Games of Guadalupe.

The quorum of the assembly was made up of medical specialists, psychologists, physiotherapists and dentists, who discussed issues such as compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA/WADA), the next International Congress of Sports Medicine in October, the swearing-in of the new members and the formation of the regulations committee among its advisers.

There was also discussion about the delivery of recognition by outstanding members for the work carried out in the past First Junior Pan American Sports Games in Cali, Colombia, and the presentation of Fedomede’s new website, as well as the certification obtained by Dr. Laura Pinedo before the ITA (International Testing Agency) of the International Olympic Committee for testing athletes and delegates when necessary, both locally and internationally.

Also present at the meeting was Mr. William Ozuna, president of the Dominican Weightlifting Federation, who thanked the agreement with Fedomede to support the athletes of that federation with medical and psychological services for their participation in future events as a pilot plan to be will extend to other sports federations.

In this sense, the president of Fedomede highlighted the work carried out by the organization in the various activities of sports medicine in research, Olympic and academic delegations, which allows us to see a promising future in the new plans to be developed.

The atmosphere of the meeting was cordial and participatory, in a meeting attended by General (r) Dr. Juan Niemen and doctors Glauco González, Manuel Cuello, Adolfo Recio, Elías Pérez, William Duke, Neftalí Santana, Roberto Morla, and José Núñez, in addition to doctors Heyda Joaquín, Lissete Rivera, Karina González and Lic. Elsa Núñez, among other important members of FEDOMEDE.