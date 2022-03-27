Sports Medicine Federation debates work plan

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Dominican Federation of Sports Medicine (FEDOMEDE) held its 2022 assembly, headed by its president, Dr. Milton Pinedo, and its general secretary, Dr. Victor Figueroa, together with its executive committee.

During the activity, various work plans developed by their associations in the various provinces of the country with their members made up of medical specialists, psychologists, physiotherapists, dentists were announced.

Likewise, topics such as compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA/WADA), the next international congress of sports medicine in October 2022, swearing in new members, forming the regulations committee among its advisors and recognition of outstanding members in large numbers were analyzed. work in the past Pan-American sports games in Cali, Colombia.

Also the presentation of its new FEDOMEDE website, the certification obtained by Dr. Laura Pinedo before the ITA (International Testing Agency) of the International Olympic Committee for testing athletes and delegates when necessary with quality at a local and international level. .

Mr. William Ozuna, president of the Dominican Weightlifting Federation, was present and thanked the agreement with FEDOMEDE to support weightlifting athletes with medical and psychological services for their participation in events as a pilot plan that will be extended to other Sports Federations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Pinedo highlighted the great work carried out until 2022 in various activities of sports medicine in research, Olympic and academic delegations and seeing a promising future in the new plans to be developed.

This event was attended by Dr. Juan Niemen, Dr. Glauco Gonzalez, Dr. Manuel Cuello, Dr. Heyda Joaquín, Dr. Elsa Nuñez, Dr. Adolfo Recio, Dr. Lissete Rivera, Dr. Elias Pérez, Dr. Karina González, Dr. William Duke, Dr. Neftali Santana , Dr. Roberto Morla, Dr. José Nuñez, among other important members of FEDOMEDE.