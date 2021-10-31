Sports Medicine in the field against heart attacks, tumors and diabetes: we talk about it in “15 minutes with …”

Sports Medicine takes the field against heart attack, cancer and diabetes: on Tuesday 2 November at 5 pm in the new episode of “15 minutes with …” the in-depth talk on the health of the Cagliari university hospital in collaboration with Unione Sarda group, which will be broadcast live on social networks of the Aou of Cagliari (Facebook, Instagram, Youtube), on the website www.aoucagliari.it, but also on the Facebook page of the Unione Sarda and on the website www.unionesarda.it . As always, viewers will be able to ask questions live. On Wednesday, the readers of the Unione Sarda will find in-depth information on the “Salute” insert in the newspaper.

The guest of the column, conducted by the journalist Fabrizio Meloni, Head of Communication and External Relations of the Aou, will be Dr. Marco Scorcu, head of Sports Medicine at San Giovanni di Dio and health manager of Cagliari Calcio as well as vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation ( Fmsi).

The talk “15 minutes with…” is edited by Aou Cagliari News, the newspaper of the university hospital. Agile and simple format, it includes 15 minutes of question and answer with the specialists and the possibility for the public to ask questions live.

