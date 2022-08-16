Sports Medicine linked to Immunology, by Dr. Carlos de Teresa Galván

We have spoken with Dr. Carlos de Teresa Galván, director of the scientific committee of the Swiss company SiArt Swiss Company, to which he belongs, like his non-profit colleagues, since the presence on the committee in the Swiss company is translated by and for scientific research. In addition, he is a member of the Academy of Science and Humanities, Head of the Functional Clinical Medicine Unit at the Quirónsalud Málaga Hospital and Head of the Chronic Pain in Sports Unit at the Tennis Medicine Clinic in Madrid, directed by the Dr. Ruiz Cotorro, personal doctor of the Majorcan tennis player Rafael Nadal, and has been Vice President of the Spanish Society of Sports Medicine.

Dr. Carlos de Teresa, what negative processes can occur, apart from injuries, when we do sports if we do not do it with some control?

“We all know the benefits that exercise and sport bring to health. However, when the intensities or duration of the sporting activity are not appropriate to the fitness of the athletes or the health status of the patients, the risk of injuries and processes that functionally and structurally deteriorate our tissues (muscles , heart, brain, skin, etc.) due to the increase in inflammatory and oxidative processes, which in turn are also the basis of the aging of our body.

In this sense, the most prevalent chronic diseases in our country, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, osteoarthritis or neurodegenerative processes (Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, etc.) have a common inflammatory and oxidative basis, the control of which would be the basis not only of a good sports performance, but of a much longer and healthier aging”.

What relationship exists between Sports medicine and immunology? Have you worked with Polypodium Leucotomos Extract?

“Physical exercise is one of the best stimuli for the immune system. In fact, fitter people are much less susceptible to infectious diseases or even some types of cancer, such as colon, breast, prostate and ovarian cancer. However, strenuous exercise or competition causes immune dysfunction that increases the risk of viral infections from herpes, Epstein-Barr virus (infectious mononucleosis), or cytomegalovirus (which can even cause myocarditis or pericarditis).

Precisely, due to these potential risks caused by uncontrolled efforts, we began to investigate strategies to protect athletes and patients against these dangers and that is how I began my research on the effects of the family of polypodaceae (Polypodium) in the protection athletes and chronic patients.

For more than 25 years, in addition to having acquired extensive clinical experience, we have carried out research studies, culminating in five doctoral theses and in different articles published in international journals, whose results in athletes and patients can be summarized in the following aspects. First, the subjects studied have a greater anti-inflammatory capacity and their immune cells release a greater amount of anti-inflammatory molecules (rsTNF, IL-1ra). Second, all of them have a greater antioxidant capacity, with their enzymatic antioxidant systems being more activated (SOD, GPX). In addition, all of them have a greater capacity to produce energy at the muscular level, reducing muscle damage after exertion. Lastly, they all show better overall resilience.

In summary, the extracts of the polypodaceae studied (Polypodium Leucotomos) protect athletes and chronic patients to a large extent against the risks of prolonged oxidation and inflammation, improving physical capacity, recovery and quality of life” .

Is there a different product on the market that can be effective against these negative processes that can occur in sport?

“For years I have been lucky enough to be able to collaborate with the Swiss company SiArt Swiss Company, which has developed a very special extract of Polypodium Leucotomos (JP Tró Extract), the result of the union of different varieties of Polypodium Leucotomos, the result of which is a product of greater potency based on the synergy of the effects provided by each and every one of these varieties of the extract.

The illusion of being able to carry out the dream of my good friend Justo Puig Tró, father of the current CEO of the Swiss company Raul Puig Añón, prompted me to convince a very special group of researchers from different countries to form a scientific advisory committee with in order to further investigate the applications that the product could have in promoting health (in healthy aging and sports performance) and in the treatment of chronic diseases, especially when they affect the most vulnerable groups, such as our children and our elders.

Today, we can already say that this dream has begun to come true and I am sure that in the near future we will be able to help so many healthy people to prevent many diseases and many chronic patients to improve their quality and life expectancy”.



