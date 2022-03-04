Sports Minister Guillermo Herrera questioned the sanction against Teófilo Gutiérrez

On Thursday night, the sports minister Guillermo Herrera referred to the controversy generated by the sanction of striker Teófilo Gutiérrez, filed by the Dimayor Disciplinary Commission.

“Faced with what he mentions about the sanction against ‘Teo’ for showing the shield, one must respect the regulations, but I don’t know, and my opinion would be something personal,” said the minister first.

However, Guillermo Herrera took advantage of this situation to demand answers from the Dimayor Disciplinary Commission regarding what happened in the game Llaneros vs. Union Magdalena, in the definition of promotion last year.

“Just as the Disciplinary Commission ruled so quickly in the face of an expression like this, we are still waiting for an answer about what happened to Llaneros in the B League final. I would rather ask them to tell us how that process is going and that we take care of most important issues in football”, added the minister.

The only thing certain is that Teófilo Gutiérrez will have to pay two penalty dates and he is Deportivo Cali’s main casualty to face América, in the Valle del Cauca classic this Saturday.