Sports news today March 4, last minute | The 2 that Atlético wants, Rubén Neves likes Barça and the price of the 16-year-old ‘new Messi’

Birthday of the day in the world of sport

The March 4 is the birthday of athletes such as Bernd Leno (soccer), Erik Lamela (soccer), Draymond Green (basketball), Landon Donovan (soccer), Ana Gabriela Guevara (athletics), Patrick Femerling (basketball), Ariel Ortega (soccer), Karol Kucera (tennis), Jos Verstappen (motorsports), Kevin Johnson (basketball) or Kenny Dalglish (soccer).

11:21 There is already a date for Barça-Rayo

The postponed match of LaLiga Santander matchday 21 between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano will be played next Sunday, April 24 at 9:00 p.m. I remember that the Barça team is fourth, just one point behind Betis, which is third.

The elimination of Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey at the hands of Betis has made it possible to find a date on the calendar for the duel to be held at the Camp Nou. Full news.

11.05 Achraf, headdress

The PSG right-back is absent for the game against Nice and is trying to get to the momentous game against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

11.00 The jewel is for Barça

The soap opera Pablo Torre is over. Finally, the talent of Racing de Santander will be a Barça player. The Barça club already has an agreement with the player and is now finalizing the details of the transfer with the Cantabrian club. Torre has a termination clause of 10 million euros, but Barcelona is negotiating not to pay that amount. Full news.

This is how Pablo Torre scores and assists, the 18-year-old pearl of Racing de Santander

10:47 The Spanish team for the World Cup

This is the team that will represent Spain in the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Belgrade. 25 men and women who will fight to do a good job and bring back a medal.

10:22 The Paralympic Games in Beijing have a record of women participating

The Beijing Winter Paralympic Games will have the participation of 138 women, a figure that represents a historical record and that increases the number registered in PyeongChang 2018 by five.

The 138 women are part of the 564 athletes who have come to Beijing to participate in the XIII Paralympic Games and who equal the number of participants of the previous event in South Korea.

10:00 Spain debuts in Oman with two bronzes in 10 km sub-20

The Spanish walking team opened its participation in the Team Walking World Championships with two bronze medals in the sub-20 category (10 km), which is held in Oman on a hard circuit, with a lot of unevenness, 27 degrees of temperature and 68 percent humidity.

In the women’s event, which premiered the championship program, Spain, with 20 points, climbed on the podium along with China (3) and Australia. Three athletes per team scored, and for the Spanish team Eva Rico (eighth with a time of 50:02), Lucía Redondo (12th with 50:41) and Griselda Serret (17th with 51:29) did so.

Spain repeated the medal in the men’s under-20 event with 13 points, behind China (4) and Italy (10), and ahead of Colombia (25). Pablo Pastor, sixth with a time of 45:23, was the leader of the Spanish team, for which Óscar Martínez (seventh with 45:25) and Pablo Rodríguez (tenth with 45:54) also scored.

09:30 They cut the grass of an artificial turf field: “It has no coherent explanation”

The Lakua 03 rugby field in Vitoria appeared with the grass cut. So far everything normal if it weren’t for the fact that the field is… artificial grass!

The newspaper ‘News from Alava’ published that “Gaztedi Rugby Taldea players and coaching staff they found the grass of an artificial grass field mowed“.

09:00 Ashleigh Barty gives up playing Indian Wells and Miami: “My body has not recovered”

the australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty, number 1 in the WTA rankingannounced that he will not play the Indian Wells and Miami Masters that will be played this month.

“Unfortunately my body has not recovered in the way that I had hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to prepare properly for Indian Wells and Miami,” he explained in a statement.

08:30 Nuria Parrizas qualifies for the quarterfinals in Monterrey

the spanish tennis player Nuria Parrizas defeated the British 6-4, 7-6(2) Heather Watson and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Monterey Tennis Openin which he will face Sarah Sorribes.

08:00 Manchester United think about Ronald Araújo: will Maguire leave?

The Man Utd will examine to the millimeter the performance of harry maguire to assess its continuity in summer.

The ‘Daily Mail’ publishes that Manchester United is working to sign a world-class center-back in the summer market.

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) and Ronald Araujo (FC Barcelona) are two of the names that drive at Old Trafford.

07:30 Barcelona is interested in Rubén Neves from Wolverhampton

The ‘Daily Mail’ publish that the FC Barcelona could try in summer the signing of Ruben Nevesa 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder who stands out in the Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Premier League since 2017.

Rubén Neves has two years left on his contract and Barcelona would have to bid on Manchester United and Arsenal.

07:00 A 16-year-old “soccer genius” asks for 700,000 euros a year: Ajax will sign him

Rayane Bounida16 year old pearl of the CSR Anderlechtis very close to signing for him Ajax.

After Karamoko and Lucianinho comes Rayane Bounida: the super talent that Madrid admires

European football giants such as Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also taken an interest in the young player.

The young Rayane Bounida asked for 700,000 euros a year to continue at Anderlecht.

The new Messi in miniature that surprises in the network

“He’s a soccer genius”says Jean Kindermans, Anderlecht’s academy coach.

06:30 Lateral Matty Cash (Aston Villa) sounds again for Atlético de Madrid

The ‘Daily Mail’ publish that the Atletico Madrid is planning the signing of Matty Cash24-year-old winger who shines in the Aston-Villa and that it is international with Poland.

It is not the first time that Atlético has been interested in the valued Matty Cash.

Andrea Berta already tried the signing of the 2 of the Aston Villa… although Simeone is not convinced by his lack of experience in the elite.

06:00 Jordi Cruyff and Xavi Hernández met with Haaland in Munich

Jose Alvarez Haya report on the program ‘The beach bar’ that shows Joseph Pedrerol that “Mino Raiola prefers that Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) go to FC Barcelona and his father opts for Real Madrid”.

‘L’Esportiu’ reports jordi cruyff (Joan Laporta’s adviser) and the coach Xavi Hernandez they met Haaland in Munich.