“Sports suicide. It is known that it goes haywire”

Luciano Spalletti and Napoli in the sights after yet another unexpected misstep against Spezia

The Naples does not keep up with the‘Inter. The team of Luciano Spalletti, after beating the Milan, clamorously falls into the house against him Spice.

The Azzurri also lose ground from the Rossoneri, who, on the other hand, did not make a mistake against Empoli. The Tuscans – like the Ligurians – had won the three points against Spalletti. The coach of the Azzurri inevitably ended up in the crosshairs of the critics.

The colleague, Giovanni Capuano, spoke to the microphones of Radio Punto Nuovo, he expressed himself as follows on the collapse of Napoli: “The watershed was the match against Inter on November 21 – says the journalist of Radio 24 – Scoring eight points in the last eight games has completely overturned the opinion on the first round of Napoli. The Azzurri need to meet again during the Christmas break, because the month of January will be crucial for the rest of the season. The injuries of the last month have certainly had an impact, but, despite these problems, the Neapolitans could and should have won those 4-5 points more that would have allowed them to keep away the Juventus, back in the running for the Champions League position. The games lost with Empoli and Spezia were sports suicides, they reminded me ominously of the home draw against Verona in the last championship “.

Naples, Spalletti in the sights: “The Mertens management did not convince me”

Furio too Hearths, negatively criticized the work of Napoli. Spalletti is one of the leaders of the Azzurri’s bad moment: “I had foreseen this decline in the Azzurri – admits the journalist. Spalletti is an excellent coach, but temperamentally he has enormous gaps and this is felt by the teams he coaches. It is known to go haywire when there are difficulties. He certainly has many faults,but it would be reductive to reduce the performance of the last period only to the coach.

Accident problem – “They certainly had a lot of impact, but between Empoli and Spezia there was still the possibility of obtaining two victories. I was not even convinced by the management of Mertens, I would not like there to be any problems in the relationship between Spalletti and the Belgian footballer ”.