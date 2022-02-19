Sports that involve overexertion for the body can cause certain problems in the pelvic floor. Keep in mind that age takes its toll and the muscles in this area gradually atrophy, but it is also true that there are some physical exercises that can basically harm these muscles due to the increase in excessive abdominal pressure and by certain continued abrupt actions.

If you like to carry out a physical activity that implies great efforts, it is important that you know the sports that can damage your pelvic floor. To do this, he reads on and discovers the exercises you should be careful with.

Main sports that can damage your pelvic floor

In the first place, we must point out some of the sports that we traditionally practice and in which the pelvic floor is forced; that is, those that are classified as high impact are the ones that harm our physique the most. A particular case is go for a runas it can weaken the pelvic muscles, especially if you usually run regularly.

On the other hand, it should be noted intensive or poorly performed cardio exercises. A particular case is the CrossFitin which some examples are pigeonholed, such as the famous hyperpressive abdominals: the trunk is flexed and thus causes greater pressure on the pelvic floor.

In the same way, jumping exercises that suppose a bad management of the impact that is made at the moment of the jump, especially if you do it with weight on top, since this can suppose a greater problem and damage the pelvic floor more severely.

Sports that involve more abdominal pressure

Cycling is another of the sports that can damage your pelvic floor and one of the most damaging. This is due to the position you have on the bike, since on more than one occasion you can get up from the saddle or even exert more pressure and thus damage the pelvic floor, causing considerable hyperpressure. In fact, the vibration is also not good and it contracts the muscles. In this way, when we go out on the bike, on the road or in a spinning class, we cause great abdominal pressure.

Tennis or paddle tennis are other sports that involve movements, positions and actions that, in an indirect way, can damage the pelvic muscles, especially if it is done regularly and with a high level of intensity.

high pressure exercises

On more than one occasion we perform intensive exercises to burn calories that, on the other hand, can damage the pelvic floor. From there arise pains and problems that generate discomfort. Weight lifting or weightlifting can compromise the muscles in this area. Similarly, the practice of aerobics, jumping or horse riding they can put too much pressure on the pelvic floor.

Ultimately, any high intensity activity that leads us to the practice of an extreme exercise or that exerts a certain force on the body, supposes a problem that, in the long term, is evidently noticeable, especially if this sport is carried out constantly.

Bibliography

Lacima, G., & Espuña, M. (2008). Pelvic floor pathology. Gastroenterology and Hepatology, 31(9), 587-595.

Nieto, VP, & Nieto, LP (2021). The pelvic floor: the danger of impact sport for the pelvic floor. Health Research Journal, 2(3), 51

Outeiriño, JP, Pérez, AR, Duarte, AV, Navarro, SM, & Blasco, JL (2007). Treatment of pelvic floor dysfunction. Actas Urológicas Españolas, 31(7), 719-731.





read also

Rachel Saez





read also

Editorial Vidae





read also

Rachel Saez