sports wireless headphones for less than 9 euros

If you like to listen to music while doing sports, you should switch to wireless headphones. Without a doubt, it is much more comfortable to use this type of headphones while running, cycling or lifting weights, since you forget about the annoying cables. On this occasion we want to recommend the Lenovo HE05wireless sports headphones that go down to the €8.51 on aliexpress.

It is a headset with neckband and silicone tips to achieve good support while doing sports. In addition, they offer a good sound quality and autonomy of about 5 hours. Be careful, because their recommended sale price is around 20 euros, so being able to buy them for just over 8 euros is a real bargain.

If you buy them on AliExpress, you will enjoy free shipping and buyer protection. However, there is a requirement that you must meet: be a new store user. If you have already made a purchase with your account, you can register a new user with an email address you haven’t used yet.

Buy the Lenovo HE05 for only 8.51 euros

The Lenovo HE05 have a design focused entirely on the sporty aspect. First of all, they have a neck band that can be rotated or bent to fit your neck. In addition, the headphones have comfortable silicone tips and they are magneticso they will not move while you run and you will avoid tangles.

They also have IPX6 protection, which makes them resistant to drops of water and sweat. If we take into account that they only weigh 78 grams, we can guess that you will be able to carry them with you without hardly noticing it. In addition, they include playback controls in the form of buttons at one end.

These headphones also offer a good experience in terms of sound quality, with special emphasis on bass thanks to 10-millimeter dynamic drivers. In his file we also find noise reduction technology wideband CVC 6.0, which will be responsible for partially silencing outside noise so you can listen to music better. In this way, you can isolate yourself from the noise of people and vehicles when you do sports outdoors.

The Lenovo HE05 equip connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures a stable connection with your mobile. In addition, it allows a distance of up to 10 meters from the device to which it is connected without losing audio quality. Finally, in terms of autonomy, they can reach 5 hours of continuous music playbackso they won’t leave you lying in the middle of a workout.

In short, these sports wireless headphones from Lenovo they have everything you need: comfort, sound quality and good autonomy. You know now they can be yours for 8.51 euros in AliExpressDont miss the chance.

