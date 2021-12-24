Sportweek interview with Giovanni Simeone: “Me, the goals, Verona and Napoleon”

Every day, back from training, Giovanni Simeone indulges in the scents of the earth. Of course, a 4 thousand square meter garden helps. Instead of sprawling on the couch, joystick in hand and shooter on screen, the Verona center forward whistles Marvel, the one-and-a-half-year-old Australian Shepherd who, as we speak, runs in and out of the hilltop farmhouse he shares. pledging to do damage, with the 26-year-old Argentine, his wife Giulia and Coco, a Ragdoll cat, and together they go for a walk. “And, as I walk, I discover. The smells, the scents of the herb. Like that of a particular kind of mint that they told me to grow here. I don’t think, I don’t ruminate, not fantastic, I don’t make plans. the opposite: I relax and observe. I pass through the vineyards and beech trees, paths that are also spiritual. In the evening, if the sky is illuminated and there is no fog, I look at the city from above. I like landscapes : they give me peace of mind, the feeling that I’m really enjoying things “. If this is the secret, or just one of many, of his extraordinary performance in the league (in the first 17 days he has already doubled the tally of goals scored throughout last season: 12 against 6) we will find out shortly. Certainly, at this moment Simeone is a cover character, and no longer, or not only, because he remains the son of Diego, a championship with Lazio and a Uefa with Inter (among other things) and today coach of the ‘Atletico Madrid champion of Spain.