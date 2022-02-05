Spot Canalis, Lucarelli intervenes: “Only De André is worse for Barbagia” | Music and Entertainment

The commercial aired during the Sanremo Festival, with an Elisabetta Canalis ready to sponsor “her” Liguria, unleashed hell, as was to be expected.

Among the voices of dissent, even that of Wild Lucarelli who commented on her Twitter profile: “Writing Elisabetta Canalis that speaks of ‘her’ Liguria is one of the most devastating choices in the history of the adv. Only the Sardinia tourism board could do worse if it accompanied the best of Fabrizio De André with suggestive images of Barbagia. Rating 0 “.

There is no good blood between the two women, since, in 2017, the Sassaresse showgirl accused the journalist of Fatto Quotidiano of hacking her email to steal photos of a private party that portrayed her together with George Clooney to then give them to Alfonso Signorini.

“From today you can pay a hacker and enter the email of whoever you want. So much so in Italy it is perfectly legal ”, Canalis wrote in a tweet. “I have never entered anyone’s mailbox and the judges say so too”. Judges who in fact acquitted Lucarelli and colleagues Guia Soncini and Gianluca Neri because the fact does not exist.

