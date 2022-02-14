Spoticar, the Stellantis Group’s used car service

The European brand Spoticar, which is part of the Stellantis Group for second hand, is a guarantee of professionalism for all users, as well as being able to certify the quality of the products marketed. Roberto Pastore, Spoticar Marketing Manager, remembers: “Whether it is a private individual or a company, Spoticar has a specific task: to accompany the user in choosing his used vehicle”.

And the manager also remembers that they are included in the brand’s offer both cars and commercial vehicles. The Spoticar network embraces the entire Italian territory and guarantees second-hand vehicles after as many as 100 checkpoints. There is a routine to follow before each used vehicle can enter the showroom: this includes targeted checks on the engine, bodywork, electrical sector, certification of kilometers traveled and a test drive before delivery.

Spoticar, guarantee on used vehicles even after purchase

Even after buying a vehicle thanks to Spoticar, the warranties continue after the purchase, in fact each messenger can benefit from coverage for 12 months or for the first 15,000 kilometers, without further maintenance costs. The guarantee includes roadside assistance, the free replacement vehicle in the event of a breakdown, the return home and even the possible stay in the hotel, in case of need.

Last but not least, the exclusive formula “Satisfied or reimbursed by Spoticar” it also offers all users the possibility of refunding or exchanging the car within 10 working days after delivery, after having checked the condition of the car. Not only all the brands of the Stellantis Group are part of the Spoticar quality used car, but in general any other brand. The House welcomes cars with any mileage (here the best-selling used cars in 2021), provided they are not older than 10 years. The offer extends to electric, hybrid or plug-in hybrid models, welcoming the new search trend for used vehicles.

Buying a second hand vehicle

With Spoticar it is therefore possible to buy a second-hand vehicle with all the guarantees of the new one, given that the Stellantis Group brand provides the same prerogatives as regards the new one. Starting with the exchange of another vehicle, which is quoted for free by Spoticar specialists. The possibility of financing the purchase is also the same, with installment plans based on individual needs.

The shopping experience always remains in the name of simplicity and exclusive guarantees, whether the purchase process starts online from the Spoticar.it website or occurs at the brand’s 150 showrooms throughout the country.

The arrival of Spoticar in Italy

Spoticar is the brand that in February 2020 also arrived in Italy, already present in different other countries, embodies all the skills of the group’s brands and concerns the sales opportunities of used vehicles of any brand. Initially, the Spoticar network was part of the entire network of Peugeot, Citroen and Opel dealers and agents, now part of the Stellantis Group since last year (FCA-PSA merger: January 2021). The checks carried out on used vehicles and the professionalism of the network of the respective brands are the result of specific preparation for resale, the result of 100 control points. A check that gives Spoticar the opportunity to propose three different types of guarantee for used vehicles that are up to ten years old.