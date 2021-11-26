Spotify abandons Car View amid widespread user dissatisfaction

Car View, the car mode of Spotify’s official app for Android and iOS, is in the process of being removed: The company itself confirmed this several weeks ago, offering subscribers a new reason for protest broadly and widely on the forum official. Spotify explained that the abandonment of Car View is necessary to allow developers to study even more effective and functional ways of optimizing the experience of using the platform in the car, but you know, facts are always preferable to promises. Also because in these days there is already enough controversy due to the continued absence of support for Apple’s HomePods, despite the fact that almost a couple of years ago it said it would arrive.

The protests of the users do not show signs of stopping despite the fact that about a month has passed since the opening of the first thread; finally the message is “do not remove useful features before having implemented the replacement ones”. Spotify suggests using Google Assistant and other voice assistants to activate playback, and, for heaven’s sake, it’s easy to find alternative methods of various kinds; but the integrated one was so handy that the feeling is of taking a step back – or more than one, for that matter.