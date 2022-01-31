Spotify and Netflix want Meghan and Harry to be “like the Kardashians but with the crown”: here’s why

Spotify and Netflix don’t seem to agree very much on the contents proposed by Meghan and Harry.

According to what was reported by Neil Sean, an expert on events concerning the Royal Family, the two entertainment giants would like the Sussex developed different content from those who have in mind.

As the Daily Star also recalls, Meghan and Harry have signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify after deciding to leave England and the Royal Family, settle in California and live financially independent.

On their Archewell website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex show what their plans are, including a docu-series on the Invictus Games – a sporting event that involves the competition between war veterans who have contracted permanent disabilities, ed – and an animated series.

However, despite also announcing a series of podcasts, fans have seen only one episode so far. published at Christmas 2020. According to Neil Sean, Spotify and Netflix have taken matters into their own hands.

For the royal expert, the streaming giants would like emphasize celebrity status of the couple.

“Let’s face it – says Sean on his YouTube channel – Harry and Meghan are good in business because their brand is mentioned all over the world in TV programs, in newspapers and online “.

“They want them to be like the Kardashians, but with the crown”

It seems that Spotify and Netflix therefore want Meghan and Harry offer “lighter” content.

“We need fun right now. Spotify and Netflix audiences like the idea of ​​Harry and Meghan are celebrities. They would like both of them to give an idea of ​​their life as former royals, ”adds the expert.

Neil speculated that the news could therefore be coverage of the Sussex trip to New York of last September, or an in-depth look behind the scenes of Meghan’s 40 × 40 initiative announced last year on the occasion of her 40th birthday.

Long story short, Netflix and Spotify would like Meghan and Harry to be “a bit like the Kardashians with, of course, the crowns “.

It remains to be seen how the Sussexes will take it, also taking into account the recent statements by Meghan and Harry against the no-vax podcast on the platform.