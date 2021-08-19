News

Spotify, Ariana Grande exceeds 50 million followers: who are the most followed artists

8 September 2020 – 16:38

A few days ago, Ariana Grande broke a new record: she is the first female artist to break through 50 million followers on the well-known music streaming service. However, in terms of followers, it ranks second: in fact, Ed Sheeran ranks first

from Davide Urietti

Ariana Grande continues to have success all over the world, the singer – born in ’93 -, in addition to albums and singles that have marked her young career, now she will be able to boast a new record. In fact, she became the first female artist to exceed 50 million followers on Spotify, well-known music streaming service. Not an isolated record, considering that even on Instagram she is the most followed woman in the world, with over 200 million followers. The step forward, in terms of followers on Spotify, is probably to be found in his live performance at the Video Music Awards, the ceremony that annually awards leading figures in international music, held at the end of August. On the occasion, Ariana Grande duet with Lady Gaga performing with Rain on Me, one of the most successful songs of 2020 which, in fact, won the award for Best Song of the Year. Despite numerous awards, Ariana Grande still ranks second in the ranking of the most followed artists on Spotify.

8 September 2020 | 16:38

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


