Spotify, Ariana Grande is the first female artist to exceed fifty million followers

An unstoppable and unprecedented media phenomenon. After conquering the top of Instagram by becoming the most followed female artist on the platform and the first with over two hundred million followers, the voice of Into You has set a new record that adds to the long list of those achieved during his extraordinary career.

Ariana Grande: the new record

Ariana Grande, class 1993, is one of the most famous and beloved pop stars internationally. From debut in the world of acting to success as a singer, the Hollywood star has conquered the charts around the world with albums and singles that have marked the history of music.

In the years Ariana Grande has collected numerous awards, conquering audiences and critics, now a new milestone is added to the list. In fact, the voice of Dangerous Woman became the first female artist with over fifty million followers on Spotify, before her no other artist had succeeded in such enterprise; pparallel, the singer is also always stable in the ranking of the most listened to artists daily worldwide.