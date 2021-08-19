Spotify, Ariana Grande is the most followed female artist

From international success on the small screen to conquering the charts around the world in recent years Ariana Grande ( PHOTO ) has established herself as one of the most successful stars globally influencing entertainment and society.

Ariana Grande: the queen of Spotify

The voice of Into You, class 1993, has managed to hit the heart of the public thanks to the perfect mix of talent and originality with which she has shown great versatility, also measuring herself with different styles and genres.

Album after album Ariana Grande has attracted more and more attention to become the media phenomenon we all know today: from the success of Yours Truly until the triumph of the sixty-first edition of Grammy Awards in the category Best Pop Vocal Album thanks to the record Sweetener.

Parallel to the sale of millions of copies around the world, Ariana Grande has also dominated the streaming platforms becoming an unprecedented phenomenon, in fact the singer has become the female artist with the most followers on Spotify surpassing the record figure of forty-nine million people.