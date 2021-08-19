Spotify, Ariana Grande is the most followed female artist

From international success on the small screen to conquering the charts around the world in recent years Ariana Grande (PHOTO) has established herself as one of the most successful stars globally influencing entertainment and society.
Ariana Grande: the queen of Spotify
deepening
Lady Gaga, released the backstage of Rain on Me with Ariana Grande
The voice of Into You, class 1993, has managed to hit the heart of the public thanks to the perfect mix of talent and originality with which she has shown great versatility, also measuring herself with different styles and genres.
Album after album Ariana Grande has attracted more and more attention to become the media phenomenon we all know today: from the success of Yours Truly until the triumph of the sixty-first edition of Grammy Awards in the category Best Pop Vocal Album thanks to the record Sweetener.
Parallel to the sale of millions of copies around the world, Ariana Grande has also dominated the streaming platforms becoming an unprecedented phenomenon, in fact the singer has become the female artist with the most followers on Spotify surpassing the record figure of forty-nine million people.
Music: the latest news
deepening
Ariana Grande posts a photo and gets over five million likes
If Ariana Grande continues to ring one success after another, great anticipation for the comeback of Miley Cyrus (PHOTO) who will release the new single in a few hours Midnight Sky with its official video; extraordinary success for Harry Styles who conquered the first position within the Billboard thanks to the single Watermelon Sugar.
Meanwhile, the organization of the MTV Video Music Awards has announced the names of the first performers who will have the task of entertaining the public during the musical show that every year attracts the attention of spectators from all over the world.