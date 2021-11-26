Spotify Copy TikTok, Vertical Scrolling Video – Hi-tech

One of the elements that made TikTok successful, which reached 1 billion monthly users globally at the end of September, is the ability to scroll through the contents of the bulletin board, the feed, in portrait mode. A type of interaction that Netflix has recently adopted to suggest new films and series to watch, based on preferences. And now Spotify also wants to follow suit, to entice subscribers to stay longer on the platform. According to what was shown on Twitter by Chris Messina, the inventor of the hashtag, Spotify has introduced a new menu, called Discover, which opens a feed to scroll vertically, with the videos of the artists. At the moment, the feature is only for iPhone and iPad and released on an experimental basis to a small circle of users. Apparently, the goal is to allow singers and bands to share new songs and concert information rather than allowing everyone to post videos or images, as happens in Instagram stories or reels. Reached by the Techcrunch site, the company has not officially confirmed the novelty, merely remembering that it often starts tests on a certain slice of users to understand if they can be well received by a wider audience. “At Spotify, we regularly conduct a series of tests in an effort to improve our experience,” a spokesperson said. “Some of these tests work their way towards an expanded user experience while others are just to understand how to improve the service. news to share right now “.