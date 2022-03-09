Spotify, Discord and other services report drop in the world – News Technology – Technology

On the afternoon of this Tuesday, thousands of users in the world are reporting on social networks the fall of the Spotify service. In fact, the specialized portal downreporter.com.co also reports the failure that is occurring.

Regarding the reports, the company, through its Spotify Status Twitter account, said: “Something is not quite right, and we are investigating it. Thank you for your reports!”

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

This is not the only service that is showing failures. In fact, the Discord platform suffers the same fate. However, the company has not yet released an official communication in this regard.

However, on the Discord web portal where the status of the company’s servers is reported, it has been reported that it is working to solve the technical failures presented.

Downdetector is a website that is responsible for reporting failures on these platforms and hosting services. In this case, Spotify and Discord have presented technical problems all day, although it is also speculated that there may be a fall of YouTube, Amazon and Facebook soon.

The failures and the solutions that were being taken were announced on the web portal.

On the other hand, CloudFlare, a company specialized in cyber security, reported that there have been errors in sites other than Spotify, but the company stated on its website that solutions to these flaws have already been given.

Users feared that this drop was caused by a cyber attack, given that, in previous days, there were failures in other social networks due to the controversy between Russia and Ukraine.

However, due to the different reports that technology security companies have made, this option is not likely and has been ruled out for now.

The fall of the platform lasted almost an hour and a half, from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm, Colombia time.

Subsequently, the official Spotify account on Twitter announced that the bug had been fixed, but did not provide details of the cause of this problem.

“Everything seems so much better now! Please reach out to @SpotifyCares if you still need help,” the tweet reads.

Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) March 8, 2022

The failure has led to hundreds of users on social networks sharing memes, bringing a smile in the midst of difficulty.

