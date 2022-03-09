Spotify down, app problems for more than an hour all over the world – Corriere.it

Malfunction on streaming music app: For more than an hour, users were kicked out of their profile

Hundreds of thousands of users kicked out of their profile as the app asks them to reset their password. Spotify stopped working just before 7pm on March 8th. The reports came from all over the world, from the United States to Europe. Also in Italy there have been some inconveniences. Cannot enter the streaming music application.

Spotify immediately warned that it was aware of the malfunction: «Something is not working, and we are trying to understand. Thanks for your reports! “

At around 8.30 pm the app slowly started working again. Spotify itself then confirmed that the problem is being resolved: “Now everything works much better!”

March 8, 2022 (change March 8, 2022 | 20:49)

