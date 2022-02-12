Spotify has compiled a ranking of the most listened to songs on Valentine’s Day

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Spotify has also decided to launch themed proposals. Publish lists and playlists of the most listened to songs

What’s better than a good background music for the party of lovers? Saint Valentine is almost upon us, and couples from all over the world are preparing to celebrate the best February 14. The whole world of social media and entertainment is also acting accordingly, with many nice dedicated initiatives.

For the occasion, Spotify has well thought of launching charts and playlists of the most listened to songs at Saint Valentine. There are some songs that lovers cannot give up, and they are not only great classics but also more modern songs. And there is no shortage of surprises!

Spotify, here are the most listened to songs on Valentine’s Day

The list could not fail to start with the great classics that have marked generations of lovers. I Will Always Love You And My Heart Will Go On are among the most listened to ever a Saint Valentine on Spotify, despite being released decades ago. The most listened to love song ever last year is though Your Song by Alessandro Safina and Ewan McGregor, taken from the soundtrack of Moulin Rouge. It follows Valentine’s Day by Linkin Park e Saint Valentine by Gigi D’Alessio.

Many users have instead thought of creating themed playlists. Among the songs added several times are the cult All of me by John Legend, Your Song by Elton John and more I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston. And then Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, the Aerosmith and much, much more. Now, however, the time has come to think about the right soundtrack for Valentine’s Day 2022, the days of preparation are almost over.