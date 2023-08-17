Spotify ranking: 10 most listened to songs in the United States

Founded in 2006, Spotify has a presence in over a hundred countries where it seeks to establish itself as the best platform for listening to music and podcasts. (infobay)

Music Industry Companies and Artists They have found an alternative on the streaming platform A good example of this is Spotify, which has taken advantage and is already positioned as one of the preferred ways of access by the American public, in order to bring songs to more people and more countries.

However, it’s easy to overlook the latest news or the most listened to songs of the moment when looking at an extensive music catalog characterizing the new millennium, which is why Spotify offers Your list of topics that are currently engaging your users,

1. Brutal Heat

2. Fukumin

Sugarcane

Gunna’s latest, “Fukumian”, enters the favorites list straight in second place. It has been played 1,387,981 times so far. What will happen in the future?

3. Rich Man North of Richmond

4. Last Night

morgan wallen

If we talk about public favourites, then we must mention Morgan Wallen. That’s probably why “Last Night” appeared in the first place. ranking straight in fourth place as it reached a total of 1,295,340 copies.

5. Bad idea isn’t it?

Olivia Rodrigo

“Bad idea isn’t it?” Olivia Rodrigo’s downfall is coming: she has already reached fifth place. Its 1,256,477 copies were not enough to recover from the decline.

6. Recession

7. Paint the Town Red

8. Barbie World (with Ice Spice, Aqua)

nicki minaj

Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie World (With Ice Spice, Aqua)” has lost its rhythm. Today it has only 1,111,061 copies, insufficient to continue its journey towards number one on the podium. He is already at the eighth position, which shows that he is on the way out.

9. Vampire

Olivia Rodrigo

“Vampire” performed by Olivia Rodrigo is at number nine on the list after garnering 1,094,755 views.

10. I know

*Some data may not be available as the platform does not provide it.

In the music industry, the United States is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but for those who manage to do so, success is sure to follow, as these artists have accomplished.

Spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allow over 515 million users Listen to music from over seven million artists as well as a variety of podcasts.

To be able to enjoy the services, it is sufficient to choose any one of the Plan of with varying benefits depending on the price, although it also allows users listen to free musicHowever, this method contains ads and doesn’t allow you to download songs to play offline.

To start a session in Spotify, it will be enough to download the application on a cell phone or visit the website from a computer, then the user must register with his email address, telephone number or Facebook account.

Another thing to consider is that you can only play content one device at a timeBut you can open sessions on different devices.

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms out there. (illustrative image infobey)

Like every year, the streaming platform recaps the hottest and these were the artists and songs that managed to mesmerize the world in 2022.

hit theme as done by harry styles She took first place after winning the title for Best Song of the Summer; It is followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals’ Heat Waves as the second most streamed song of 2022.

Australian cooperation The Kid LaRoi With Canadian Justin Bieber For Single Stay It became the third most listened to song worldwide.

while the fourth and fifth places were occupied by Latino artists bad bunnyJoe managed to conquer the world with his song Me Porto Bonito, a collaboration with Chancho Corleone as well as Titi Me Pregunto.

As for the most listened to artistsPuerto Rican musician and singer Bad Bunny also reinforced triple championshipa position he has held since 2020 and which no other artist has been able to achieve.

This was one of the most awaited in 2022 Taylor Swift, which made him the second most played artist globally after his triumphant return to the music world. locally it was ranked first in countries like Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The remainder of the list was rounded out by appearances from two Toronto natives:drake and the weekend, While in fifth place appears the K-pop group, bts,

keep reading:

more news

More about Streaming

Most commented series and movies on Twitter