Spotify ranking in Spain: Top 10 songs with most copies of the day

Founded in 2006, Spotify has a presence in over a hundred countries where it seeks to establish itself as the best platform for listening to music and podcasts. (infobay)

Music Industry Companies and Artists They have found an alternative on the streaming platform So that the songs can reach more people and more countries, a good example is Spotify, which has taken advantage and is now ranked as one of the favorite ways of access by the Spanish public.

However, it’s easy to overlook the latest news or the most listened to songs of the moment when looking at an extensive music catalog characterizing the new millennium, which is why Spotify offers Your list of topics that are currently engaging your users,

1. Colombia

quevedo

“Colombia”, performed by Quevedo, ranks first on the list after receiving 898,754 copies.

2. Lala

3. Holland

4. Polaris

saco

If we talk about the favorites of the public, then we must definitely mention Saiko. Maybe that’s why “Polaris” started ranking straight in fourth place as it reached a total of 489,110 copies.

5. Baby Hello (Bizarre)

Raw Alejandro

With 480,419 views, “Baby Hello (w Bizarap)” written by Rave Alejandro remains at number five.

6. Sand and Salt (with Saeko, Tunvao)

7. Coming from Space (with Tiago PZK, Maria Becerra, Ducci, Emilia, Rusharking, Big One, FMK)

8. Tramp (with Manuel Turizzo, Beale)

sebastian travel

“VAGABUNDO (w Manuel Turizzo, Beale)” by Sebastian Yatra is very successful among users of this platform, having accumulated 399,650 replicates. Even today it is situated at the eighth position.

9. Merengue (with Manuel Turizzo)

10. Nutty Coconut

Maluma

“Coco Loco” by Maluma has made its way into an all-time favorite. It has 350,400 copies, which is why it remains at number ten.

*Some data may not be available as the platform does not provide it.

In the music industry, Spain is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but for those who manage to do so, success is sure to follow, as these artists have achieved.

Spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allow over 515 million users Listen to music from over seven million artists as well as a variety of podcasts.

To be able to enjoy the services, it is sufficient to choose any one of the Plan of with varying benefits depending on the price, although it also allows users listen to free musicHowever, this method contains ads and doesn’t allow you to download songs to play offline.

To start a session in Spotify, it will be enough to download the application on a cell phone or visit the website from a computer, then the user must register with his email address, telephone number or Facebook account.

Another thing to consider is that you can only play content one device at a timeBut you can open sessions on different devices.

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms out there. (spotify)

Like every year, the streaming platform recaps the hottest and these were the artists and songs that managed to mesmerize the world in 2022.

hit theme as done by harry styles She took first place after winning the title for Best Song of the Summer; It is followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals’ Heat Waves as the second most streamed song of 2022.

Australian cooperation The Kid LaRoi With Canadian Justin Bieber For Single Stay It became the third most listened to song worldwide.

while the fourth and fifth places were occupied by Latino artists bad bunnyJoe managed to conquer the world with his song Me Porto Bonito, a collaboration with Chancho Corleone as well as Titi Me Pregunto.

As for the most listened to artistsPuerto Rican musician and singer Bad Bunny also reinforced triple championshipa position he has held since 2020 and which no other artist has been able to achieve.

This was one of the most awaited in 2022 Taylor Swift, which made him the second most played artist globally after his triumphant return to the music world. locally it was ranked first in countries like Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The remainder of the list was rounded out by appearances from two Toronto natives:drake and the weekend, While in fifth place appears the K-pop group, bts,

